ESPN 100 prospect Elijah Weaver announced his commitment to USC on Monday.

Weaver chose the Trojans over a final four that included Florida, Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

"I believe in the coaches and the plan they have for me," Weaver told ESPN. "They told me that they are gonna need me to be able to step right in and be an impact player early."

Elijah Weaver is ranked No. 42 in the ESPN 100 for 2018 and is the No. 10 point guard in the class. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Weaver, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Oldsmar Christian High School in Florida, was originally planning to make his decision in early October, but the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball postponed his commitment. USC was one of the schools affected, with assistant coach Tony Bland being arrested for allegedly taking bribes to steer players to a specific agent.

Bland didn't recruit Weaver -- assistant coach Chris Capko was the point guard's lead recruiter, alongside head coach Andy Enfield -- but it put Weaver's process on hold nonetheless.

"That just made me really think about it a little more and the decision I was making," Weaver said. "I was talking to my parents about it, and we had countless phone meetings just to get reassurance to make sure everything was still good.

"But like I said, I trust the university and the coaches, so I was good regardless. USC always made sure I knew the latest on the situation, and they called my parents and kept them updated and just did everything they could to make sure I knew everything was still fine."

Ranked No. 42 in the ESPN 100 for 2018, Weaver is the No. 10 point guard in the class. He averaged 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Team Breakdown on the Under Armour Association circuit.

Weaver is the third ESPN 100 commitment for Enfield and USC in 2018, joining Taeshon Cherry (No. 22) and Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 65).

ESPN 100 power forward J'Raan Brooks (No. 79) decommitted from the Trojans earlier this month, citing "unforeseen circumstances stemming from the recent news that has come to light in regards to the Trojan basketball program."