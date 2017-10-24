FAIRFAX, Va. -- George Mason has signed men's basketball coach Dave Paulsen to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Athletic director Brad Edwards announced the extension Tuesday. Edwards said that in Paulsen's two years as the coach, he has built a strong program "and a team that's been recognized as one of the most improved on the court."

Paulsen, who inherited a team that went 9-22 in 2014-15, helped the Patriots improve to 20-14 last season. Those 20 victories were the Patriots' most since 2012-13, and George Mason's nine Atlantic 10 victories were a program record.

Paulsen previously coached at Bucknell, leading that program to the NCAA tournament twice in seven seasons.