CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina Tar Heels senior point guard Joel Berry II broke his right hand last week by punching a door after losing a video game to teammate Theo Pinson and a manager.

"He did a silly thing," North Carolina coach Roy Williams told ESPN at ACC media day Wednesday. "That's what it was. One of his greatest characteristics is his competitiveness."

Williams told ESPN that he is uncertain how long Berry will be out, but the initial prognosis was approximately four weeks. The Tar Heels open the regular season on Nov. 10 in Chapel Hill against Northern Iowa.

Berry was the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last season and helped lead the Tar Heels to the national title. He had 22 points in the national championship game victory over Gonzaga.

Berry averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists last season and was named a preseason first-team All-American by ESPN on Monday. Williams said point guard duties will be split among freshman Jalek Felton, sophomore Seventh Woods and Pinson.

North Carolina has lost several key pieces from last year's team. Justin Jackson and Tony Bradley left early for the NBA, and Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Nate Britt were all seniors.