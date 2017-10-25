LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A lawyer for Tom Jurich said the fired Louisville athletic director will sue the school for breach of contract if severance issues can't be resolved.

Louisville trustees voted 10-3 on Oct. 18 to fire Jurich for cause amid a federal investigation of the men's basketball program. Interim university President Greg Postel cited the corruption probe in his termination letter to Jurich that also alleged the longtime AD "engaged in willful misconduct" among other contract violations.

Louisville's Athletic Association fired Cardinals coach Rick Pitino for cause on Oct. 16.

Attorney Sheryl Snyder disputed allegations of wrongdoing and said during a news conference on Wednesday that Louisville's termination letter attempted to justify firing Jurich and damage his reputation. Snyder added that a settlement was possible, "But if you can't settle the case, then you gear up for battle."