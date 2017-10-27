MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- West Virginia opponents, take note. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins isn't sure whether his tenacious pressure defense will be on full display this season.

The Mountaineers' depleted roster might be unable to harass opposing offenses for an entire 40 minutes without wearing down. So Huggins is going to pick and choose his battles.

Oh, Press Virginia is still going to happen. Maybe just not as often.

"We might be better served to do something else," Huggins said. "We're going to keep doing it and see.

"I'm more convinced we can't than we can right now. We kind of play so hard."

In reaching the Sweet 16 last season, West Virginia led the nation with 10 steals and 20 forced turnovers forced per game and in turnover margin at 7.7 per game.

Besides the loss to graduation of top rebounder Nathan Adrian and top bench scorer Tarik Phillip, junior forward Esa Ahmad has been ruled ineligible for the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA requirements. In May, forward Elijah Macon said he wouldn't return for his final season to pursue a pro basketball career. And Huggins said freshman forward Brandon Knapper won't play this season after undergoing knee surgery.

That leaves just 11 players on the roster and only four who averaged more than 10 minutes per game. Besides Ahmad, the other forwards have a combined one start.

"Our five inside guys are all sophomores," Huggins said. "Somehow we've got to get a couple of them anyways a little ahead of the curve."

Shouldering much of the load will be senior guard Jevon Carter, the team's top returning scorer at 13.5 points per game and the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year after leading the league in steals.

Carter is more confident than Huggins is in maintaining the Mountaineers' pressure defense.

"I think the press is going to be as effective as it's been," Carter said.