          Joey Baker commits to Blue Devils; No. 13 in ESPN 60 for 2019 class

          10:29 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Duke has struck early in the 2019 class, landing five-star junior Joey Baker on Sunday night.

          "I'm joining the brotherhood," Baker announced on Twitter.

          Duke offered Baker in late September after hosting him on an unofficial visit. Baker had a host of high-major offers, including Kansas, Florida, Texas, Louisville, UCLA, NC State and others.

          Baker, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Trinity Christian School in North Carolina, is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 60 for 2019. He averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for Team Felton on the Under Armour Association circuit during the spring and summer.

          Baker is only the second five-star 2019 prospect to commit so far, joining LaMelo Ball, who pledged to UCLA in 2015.

