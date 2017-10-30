The NCAA has denied NC State freshman Braxton Beverly's appeal to play this season because he attended summer school at Ohio State prior to the firing of ex-Buckeyes coach Thad Matta.

"Disappointed would be an understatement for how I feel for Braxton, he's devastated," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. "This is a situation where adults failed a young man and he's the one paying the price."

Beverly and fellow Ohio State freshmen began attending summer school in mid-May. Matta was let go on June 5, after Beverly had already attended summer school. According to NCAA rules, Beverly has to sit out this season because he attended classes at another school.

Beverly is a 6-foot guard from Kentucky who attended Hargrave Military Academy -- the prep school where Keatts was a head coach from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2003 to 2011. NC State assistant A.W. Hamilton coached Beverly at Hargrave last season.