        <
        >

          UCF junior Aubrey Dawkins to miss season with undisclosed injury

          10:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          UCF junior Aubrey Dawkins announced on Monday he will miss the entire 2017-18 campaign with an injury.

          Dawkins did not reveal his injury, but CBS Sports reported Dawkins suffered a shoulder injury last week.

          In a video posted by the school, Dawkins said he's "heartbroken" over the news. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard transferred from Michigan to UCF so he could play for his father, Knights coach Johnny Dawkins.

          "I just got word today that I will miss the entire season. This sucks, and I am definitely heartbroken," Dawkins said in the video. "Wish I was playing for you guys this season but I cannot. Of course, next season I will be back stronger and excited to play in front of you guys."

          As a sophomore at Michigan, Dawkins averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds and was named the team's "Sixth Man of the Year."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.