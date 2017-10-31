UCF junior Aubrey Dawkins announced on Monday he will miss the entire 2017-18 campaign with an injury.

Dawkins did not reveal his injury, but CBS Sports reported Dawkins suffered a shoulder injury last week.

In a video posted by the school, Dawkins said he's "heartbroken" over the news. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard transferred from Michigan to UCF so he could play for his father, Knights coach Johnny Dawkins.

"I just got word today that I will miss the entire season. This sucks, and I am definitely heartbroken," Dawkins said in the video. "Wish I was playing for you guys this season but I cannot. Of course, next season I will be back stronger and excited to play in front of you guys."

As a sophomore at Michigan, Dawkins averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds and was named the team's "Sixth Man of the Year."