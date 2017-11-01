Impact games in college basketball's first month

The biggest date at the start of the college basketball calendar is Nov. 14. That's because of Champions Classic, which will have Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and Kentucky -- four of the top five teams in our preseason Power Rankings. It doesn't get any better than that -- and certainly not in November.

It also doesn't take a Bracketologist to project all four of these teams into the 2018 NCAA tournament. Barring a complete calamity off the court, we're talking about four legitimate national championship contenders and four very possible -- if not probable -- No. 1 seeds.

The intrigue comes when we dive a little deeper into the nonconference schedule. There are literally dozens and dozens of matchups that could be pivotal to the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Here are my top 12 "impact games" for November, plus a few honorable mentions.

When Mike Brey and Tom Izzo meet later this month, now that could be a classic. AP Photo/Joe Raymond

Honorable mentions