The hot seat list was supposed to be fairly straightforward this year -- until Sept. 26. That's when the FBI arrested 10 men, including four assistant coaches, as part of a probe into corruption into college basketball.

All four assistant coaches are no longer employed by their institutions. One head coach, Rick Pitino, has already lost his job because of his connection to the FBI's investigation. Now the question becomes whether anyone else will also be implicated. One thing is for certain: The seat got hotter for a lot of people.

The non-tradition hot seat

Sean Miller, Arizona

Miller has been considered one of the game's rising stars, but his longtime assistant, Emanuel "Book" Richardson, was one of those arrested in September. Time will tell whether the FBI believes Miller had any knowledge or involvement in Richardson's actions.

Arizona begins the season as a top-three team, but on-court performance isn't Sean Miller's issue. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Enfield, USC

Enfield, like Miller, hasn't been implicated. But also like Miller, he had an assistant arrested as part of the probe. Tony Bland was one of the four assistants and now the question becomes whether Enfield was involved.

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Pearl has previous NCAA issues, but that shouldn't factor into this at all. The focus with this has been on Chuck Person, a now-former Pearl assistant, and his relationship with a clothier. Pearl and the clothier were both arrested on Sept. 26. Again Pearl's fate will hang on whether evidence is found that Pearl had any knowledge of Person's dealings.

Brad Underwood, Illinois

The Fighting Illini's Underwood was the head coach at Oklahoma State last season -- and that's where Lamont Evans was an assistant. Evans was also arrested in the FBI probe.

Jim Larranaga, Miami

He has been outspoken with his denial of any wrongdoing, but the bottom line is that Larranaga has received a grand jury subpoena for texts, emails and other items. He might have his most talented team since arriving at Miami.

Traditional hot seat

Tim Miles, Nebraska

Miles enters his sixth season in Lincoln with a 75-86 career mark, but the issue is that he raised the expectations early with an NCAA tourney appearance back in 2014 -- his second season after coming from Colorado State. The Cornhuskers struggled last season with a 12-19 overall mark and a 12th-place finish in the Big Ten, and it didn't help that Miles lost Andrew White a summer ago to Syracuse. Miles is under contract through 2019 and will need to make progress back toward a postseason berth to make sure he remains the head coach at Nebraska.

Pat Chambers, Penn State

This isn't an easy gig. There's a reason why the Nittany Lions have gone to just two NCAA tournaments since 1996. Chambers has an 87-109 career mark in six seasons but is just 29-78 in Big Ten play. It's rare that a Power 5 coach keeps his job after six seasons without an NCAA tourney bid, and Chambers enters Year 7 without one. Chambers' deal runs through 2019, but he may need a postseason bid to keep his job.

Jim Christian, Boston College

This is a pivotal season for Christian not only because he has won just six ACC games in three seasons in Chestnut Hill but also because he has a new athletic director in Martin Jarmond. The good news is Christian has one of the best backcourts in the league with Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson. The bad news? It's going to be tough to make a move in the ACC. Christian's deal runs through 2020.

Brad Brownell was given another chance after Clemson's 17-16 season in 2016-17. David Allio/Icon Sportswire

Brad Brownell, Clemson

It came down to the wire a year ago whether Brownell would still be the Tigers' head coach this season, but athletic director Dan Radakovich gave him another season. Brownell went to the NCAA tourney in 2011, his first season, but hasn't been back in the past six years. Brownell's deal was actually extended through 2021, but the buyout dropped from $3.5 million to $1.7 million.

Mark Fox, Georgia

Fox is considered one of the better X's and O's guys in the SEC, but Bulldogs fans want more than a pair of NCAA tourney appearances in an eight-year span. Fox has won 145 games with the Dawgs and is 70-68 in SEC play, but this year will be critical for his future. The SEC is as loaded as it has been in years, and Georgia brings back star big man Yante Maten.

Ernie Kent, Washington State

Former AD Bill Moos rolled over Kent's contract for the second consecutive offseason, meaning his deal now goes through 2022. But Kent still isn't completely safe heading into his fourth season with the Cougars, not with a 35-58 overall mark in three years and just 14 Pac-12 wins. The 62-year-old Kent needs to take a step forward, or else it's just a matter of time.

Jeff Lebo, East Carolina

Four years at Tennessee Tech, two at Chattanooga, six at Auburn and now seven at ECU -- and Lebo is still looking for his first NCAA tourney appearance as a head coach. Lebo did get to a trio of CIT appearances when ECU was in C-USA, but the Pirates are 16-38 in league play over the past three seasons in the American Athletic Conference. Lebo's deal runs through 2021, but it will be interesting to see whether he sticks around if ECU has another finish in the bottom half of the league.

John Giannini, La Salle

Giannini took the Explorers to the NIT in 2012 and the NCAA tourney the following year, but it has been three years of mediocrity -- along with a 9-22 campaign in 2016 -- since. With Archie Miller and Will Wade both gone from Dayton and VCU, respectively, La Salle has an opportunity to slide back into the top tier of the A-10.