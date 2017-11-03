Level up: College basketball coaches on the rise

We need to balance out the hot seat, so this here's a list of coaches on the rise -- names you'll be hearing during the season and when the coaching carousel gets moving in March and April.

We'll give you some expected names, some unexpected, and also hit on different levels so you can get a look at who to track -- especially if your team's coach is on the hot seat.

Elite level

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

It's going to take a top-15 job and a ton of money for Marshall to leave Wichita, but this is the time for him to get out -- if the right opportunity presents itself. Marshall will likely watch his best seven players depart via graduation or entry into the NBA draft.

Chris Mack could be a candidate to take over Louisville come season's end. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

Chris Mack, Xavier

The Musketeers went to the Elite Eight last season, and Mack likely won't leave unless it's for an elite job. But the school to keep an eye on with him is Louisville. It might depend on guaranteed money, and whether the program gets hit with major sanctions, but Louisville is a top-10 (maybe even top-5) program, and Mack's wife happens to hail from Louisville.

Chris Collins, Northwestern

He's 43 and has the pedigree elite programs look for, having played and coached at Duke. He also is the son of a former NBA head coach and just led the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA tournament berth. The big question is whether Collins, who has been the head coach in Evanston, Illinois, since 2013, would leave for another college job or will wait to see if he can land an NBA gig.

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech

The Hokies went to the NCAA tourney last season and should be even better in 2017-18 despite losing Zach LeDay and Seth Allen. Williams' buyout decreases, and while he won't leave for just anything, he could be in play for certain jobs, especially anything in the Lone Star State.

Primed to hit the Power 5

Dan Hurley, Rhode Island

Hurley, 44, enters his sixth season at URI and has a chance to take the Rams to the NCAA tourney for the second consecutive year. Hurley's name carries some weight, and this season he has an opportunity to dominate the Atlantic 10 and be a fixture in the Top 25.

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

He has made the small school in Moraga, California, relevant nationally with its ability to remain fairly competitive with powerhouse Gonzaga in the WCC. Bennett has taken the Gaels to the NCAA tourney three of the past six seasons, and has gone to the NIT the other three years. There aren't many West Coast coaches with credentials comparable to Bennett's who might be willing to move for the right job.

Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure

He has been in Olean, New York, for a decade and has been consistently competitive in one of the most difficult jobs in the A-10. Schmidt is regarded within the industry as a terrific X's and O's guy who develops talent and runs a clean program. Schmidt took the Bonnies to the NCAA tourney in 2012 and has a team that could make a return trip this season. If that happens, he could become a hot name in the offseason.

If Eric Musselman can get Nevada to the Big Dance, he'll be on several teams' coaching short lists. John Locher/AP Photo

Eric Musselman, Nevada

The former NBA head and assistant coach has been in the college ranks for the past five seasons. He's entering his third season as the head coach at Nevada and won 52 games in his first two, getting the Wolf Pack into the NCAA tournament last season. This season Nevada is co-favored with San Diego State to win the Mountain West, and that would put Musselman in solid position for a big job.

Earl Grant, Charleston

The former Wichita State and Clemson assistant took over at Charleston in 2014 after Doug Wojcik was fired, and has a team that is favored to win the CAA this season. Charleston went 25-10 in 2016-17 and went to the NIT, but an NCAA tournament appearance could put Grant on the radar of athletic directors with openings.

Lesser-known commodities

John Becker, Vermont

Becker has finished in the top three in the America East all six seasons he has been at Vermont and is coming off an NCAA tourney appearance -- his second with the Catamounts. He turned down Duquesne last offseason and could be a hot name if Vermont can make a return appearance in the tournament, which it's favored to do.

Nick McDevitt, UNC Asheville

McDevitt has been crushed like few others with his top players deciding to transfer up a level in recent years, but somehow he has survived and now has the Bulldogs favored to win the Big South. McDevitt is 38, went to the NCAA tournament in 2016 and could well go again.

Joe Dooley, Florida Gulf Coast

Dooley got the FGCU job in 2013, replacing Andy Enfield, and has gone to the NCAA tourney the past two seasons, Years 3 and 4 of his run with the Atlantic Sun program. Dooley has been in play for multiple jobs but hasn't been able to land one. It's difficult to imagine Dooley not being in the mix for more opportunities if he can make it three straight appearances in the Big Dance.

James Jones, Yale

I'm not sure how and why Jones hasn't gotten more momentum over the past few years. He has been at Yale since 1999, but over the past three seasons the program has been relevant with 63 wins and an NCAA tourney appearance in 2016.

Dan Majerle, Grand Canyon

The former NBA All-Star has been the head coach at Grand Canyon for the past four seasons and has an 81-45 record in that span. This is the season the program becomes eligible for the NCAA tournament, and if Majerle leads the Antelopes to a berth, people will take notice.

T.J. Otzelberger, South Dakota State

In his first season, Otzelberger -- a former assistant at Iowa State and Washington -- took the Jackrabbits to the NCAA tourney. They return the top player in the Summit League in Mike Daum, and that makes them the favorites to win the conference. If Otzelberger goes to the tourney in each of his first two seasons, he'll have a shot to make a quick move elsewhere.

Scott Padgett, Samford

The former Kentucky big man was an assistant at Manhattan and Samford before being elevated to the head spot in 2014. The program has steadily improved and, after last season's 20-win campaign, could win the SoCon. With Padgett's background and an NCAA tourney appearance, he should be attractive to ADs with openings.