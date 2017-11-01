Kentucky used to top-5 ranking

The Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll was released on Wednesday, and the Duke Blue Devils took home the top spot in the poll for the second consecutive season. The Blue Devils were joined by the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats in the top 5.

The preseason poll is not a prerequisite for a title, but a top-5 team at the beginning is a leading indicator to March success.

ESPN Stats and Information

Kentucky is no stranger to preseason expectations. The Wildcats hold the all-time record for times ranked in the AP poll at 50. This is the seventh straight season that the Wildcats have been ranked in the top 7 in the country, the longest active steak in NCAA Division I.

ESPN Stats and Information

The John Calipari era has been especially successful as the Wildcats have turned preseason expectations into Final Four runs. The lone exception was the 2012-13 season, when Kentucky was preseason No. 3 but failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Stats and Information

The top 5 teams in the preseason AP poll are also the five favorites to win the national championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

ESPN Stats and Information

It's a long road in college basketball, but it's a good bet the teams at the top to start will be factors come March.

-- John Silver