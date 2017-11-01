Arizona snags another top-5 preseason spot

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 men's basketball poll was released on Wednesday, and the Arizona Wildcats land the No. 3 spot . The Wildcats are joined by the Duke Blue Devils, Michigan State Spartans, Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats in the top 5.
The preseason poll is not a prerequisite for a title, but a top-5 team at the beginning is a leading indicator to March success.
This is the seventh straight season that Arizona is ranked in the preseason poll. However, Sean Miller has not led Arizona to a Final Four any of those seasons.
This is the ninth time in the last 30 seasons that Arizona is a preseason AP top-5 team, most in the Pac-12 and sixth-most in the nation. Arizona has also been a top-5 team 33 times over the last five seasons (since 2013-14), tied for third-most in the nation.
The Wildcats are loaded across the board with star wings, solid big men and depth, but all eyes will be on Parker Jackson-Cartwright. The senior floor leader will play a huge role in how far the Wildcats will go in the NCAA tournament.
The top 5 teams in the preseason AP poll are also the five favorites to win the national championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
It's a long road in college basketball, but it's a good bet the teams at the top to start will be a factor come March.
