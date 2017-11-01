Arizona snags another top-5 preseason spot

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas says the Blue Devils don't have the same perimeter strength coach Mike Krzyzewski has had in past seasons, but the team makes up for that with quality bigs. (1:20)

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 men's basketball poll was released on Wednesday, and the Arizona Wildcats land the No. 3 spot . The Wildcats are joined by the Duke Blue Devils, Michigan State Spartans, Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats in the top 5.

The preseason poll is not a prerequisite for a title, but a top-5 team at the beginning is a leading indicator to March success.

This is the seventh straight season that Arizona is ranked in the preseason poll. However, Sean Miller has not led Arizona to a Final Four any of those seasons.

This is the ninth time in the last 30 seasons that Arizona is a preseason AP top-5 team, most in the Pac-12 and sixth-most in the nation. Arizona has also been a top-5 team 33 times over the last five seasons (since 2013-14), tied for third-most in the nation.

The Wildcats are loaded across the board with star wings, solid big men and depth, but all eyes will be on Parker Jackson-Cartwright. The senior floor leader will play a huge role in how far the Wildcats will go in the NCAA tournament.

The top 5 teams in the preseason AP poll are also the five favorites to win the national championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

It's a long road in college basketball, but it's a good bet the teams at the top to start will be a factor come March.

-- Courtney Schellin