Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy and center Austin Wiley have been put on the shelf indefinitely as the school sorts through what it calls "potential eligibility issues."

The Tigers are set to host an exhibition game against Barry Thursday tonight. The regular season begins Nov. 10 against Norfolk State.

"To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men's basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely," the statement read. "Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

The move to sit the two sophomores is believed to be related to the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that included the arrest of Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person. Person, who was suspended without pay by the university, is facing six federal charges, including solicitation of bribes and bribery conspiracy.

According to the federal complaint, Person is alleged to have received roughly $91,500 from a cooperating FBI witness in order to influence student-athletes at Auburn to hire the witness in a financial advisory role. The complaint involved two unidentified Auburn players, which the school would not name.

Wiley, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23 games last season.

Wiley has not been practicing with the team during the preseason while nursing a leg injury.

Purifoy, who is from Centreville, Alabama, played in 29 games at forward last season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.