Kentucky freshman guard Jemarl Baker is likely to miss the next three months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the team announced.

Baker, who was ranked No. 66 in the 2017 ESPN 100, underwent the procedure on his left knee last week.

"I'm disappointed I won't be able to join my brothers on the court to start the season but I'm looking forward to getting my knee back to 100 percent so I can help this team chase our goals," Baker said in a statement. "I want to thank everyone for the well-wishes and I can't wait to get back out there with the team."

Baker had been experiencing soreness in the knee during the preseason.

"Jemarl let us know a few weeks ago that something wasn't feeling right with his knee," coach John Calipari said in the statement. "He had surgery before he got here, and it didn't heal quite like we had hoped it would. The good news is, with this surgery, we're going to get this thing right and get Jemarl back during league play.

"We were hopeful he would provide us some immediate shooting, but now it's like getting a midyear guy that can help provide us some depth as we get into the heart of our season. Our main focus at this point is getting him healthy for the rest of his career."

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California, had originally signed with the University of California but reopened his commitment after coach Cuonzo Martin left the Golden Bears for Missouri.