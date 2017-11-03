Louisville freshman Brian Bowen has been cleared by the FBI, Bowen's lawyer told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The school now has the option to consider reinstating Bowen, whom it suspended following the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Through a school spokesman, Louisville declined comment to ESPN, citing the ongoing federal investigation. Bowen has remained enrolled at the school.

Federal documents allege that Adidas funneled $100,000 to an unnamed player -- later identified as Bowen -- to sign with Louisville, at the request of a Cardinals' coach.

Bowen's lawyer has maintained his client was not privy to the bribe, which allegedly went to Brian Bowen Sr.

"Brian was not aware of any of the alleged activities," Jason Setchen told the Courier-Journal, "and it is our position that he has not violated any NCAA rules or bylaws . . . It is unfair to Brian or any student-athlete to try and punish them for actions of others who are not in their control."

Bowen was a five-star prospect in the 2017 class, and signed with Louisville in early June.

Since the FBI bombshell in late September, Louisville has fired head Rick Pitino and assistant coach Jordan Fair, and placed assistant coach Kenny Johnson on paid administrative leave. Athletic director Tom Jurich was also fired with cause last month.

David Padgett was named interim head coach for the 2017-18 season.

Louisville plays its first regular season game on Nov. 12 against George Mason.