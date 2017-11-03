Georgia Tech self-reported NCAA rules violations Thursday, following an internal investigation into extra benefits received by senior Tadric Jackson and sophomore Josh Okogie of the men's basketball team.

Jackson and Okogie will be withheld from games indefinitely, pending the NCAA's resolution.

"Nothing is more important to me than having an atmosphere of compliance," head coach Josh Pastner said. "This isolated situation can and will be a learning opportunity for our entire program. We're moving ahead and looking forward to having Tadric and Josh back in game action early this season."

Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech in scoring last season as a freshman, averaging 16.1 points. Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP

According to the school, both players received apparel, meals and transportation from an individual who wasn't employed by the athletic department or a booster. Okogie received less than $750 worth of benefits, and Jackson's benefits totaled less than $525.

"While we never want to learn that NCAA rules violations have occurred, I applaud Coach Pastner and our compliance staff for taking immediate action as soon as these violations came to light," athletic director Todd Stansbury said. "I continue to be proud of the culture of compliance within our men's basketball program and across the board here at Georgia Tech. As a department, we will use this as an opportunity to review our protocols and our educational efforts and will continue to prioritize compliance with NCAA rules."

Neither player will travel with the team to China for next Friday's season opener against UCLA.

Okogie led the team in scoring last season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman. Jackson averaged 12.1 points.