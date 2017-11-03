Duke has suspended freshman point guard Trevon Duval for Saturday's exhibition game against Bowie State for a "violation of team standards," the school announced Friday.

Duval is expected to be the Blue Devils' starting point guard this season, playing alongside senior Grayson Allen in the backcourt.

Duval started the team's exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State last week, finishing with seven points and five assists in 21 minutes in the 93-60 win.

The 6-foot-3 Duval was considered the best point guard in the 2017 class, slotting in at No. 6 overall in the ESPN 100.