Texas A&M has suspended forward Robert Williams for its first two games of the regular season for a violation of school policy.

In making the announcement Friday, Texas A&M also said guard Admon Gilder and forward DJ Hogg were suspended for Friday's exhibition game against Tarleton State, also for a violation of school policy.

Gilder and Hogg will be available for the No. 25 Aggies' season-opening game against No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10 in Germany.

Williams, who averaged 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game last season as a freshman, will be able to return to the court for A&M's Nov. 20 game against Oklahoma State.

"Unfortunately, young people make mistakes. We will handle this matter internally and move on as a program," Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said in a statement.

Freshman guard JJ Caldwell already is suspended for the Aggies' first four regular-season games.

Hogg, a junior, averaged 12 points and five rebounds a game last season. Gilder, also a junior, averaged 13.7 points and nearly four assists.