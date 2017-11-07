        <
          The Uni Watch college basketball preview

          The Spartans will be wearing a "JUD" memorial patch this season to honor former coach Jud Heathcote, who passed away in August. Michigan State
          8:20 AM ET
          • Paul LukasESPN.com
          The past few months have arguably been the most intense period ever here at Uni Watch HQ. First came the annual college football season preview, which is always a huge enterprise. Then came the NFL preview, which was more complicated than usual because most teams had switched to a new jersey template. After that came the NHL and NBA previews, which were much more involved than usual because both leagues had switched to new uniform outfitters.

          Now it's time for the last major season preview of the year, which is also the biggest: college hoops. Three hundred fifty-one schools! Thirty-two conferences! New court designs to go along with the new uniforms! It's enough to make your friendly uniform columnist's head spin.

          All 351 of those schools were contacted as part of the preparation for this column. About a third of them are represented in the report that follows. Schools that aren't listed either didn't respond or said they had no changes to report for the coming season, at least for now.

          The key words there are "for now." We know from experience that the season will feature lots of additional uniforms that haven't been released yet -- blackout, gray-out, camouflage, stars and stripes, pink, throwback, March Madness and more -- so it's safe to assume that there will be more to come.

          With the season set to tip off on Nov. 10, here's what you can expect to see on the court, broken down by conference.

          Jump to a conference:

          American Athletic

          Tulane has redesigned its white and green uniforms. Among the new features: a slimmer tailoring silhouette, blue numbers, a cresting wave pattern on the shorts, and, for the first time, the team's "Angry Wave" logo. The school plans to release additional photos and a video this Friday, Nov. 10.

          In addition, there's a new court design, featuring the "Angry Wave" logo at center court, a new font for the "Green Wave" lettering on the baselines and a new paint color all around. The lanes are also colored for the first time in many years.

          • The good news is that Tulsa is switching to a very nice chest script. The bad news is that the new uniforms also feature Adidas' annoying shoulder harness, plus the blue lettering is going to be hard to read on the black alternate design. Also, the school has added a "STEAD" memorial patch for former university president Steadman Upham, who passed away in July.

          • No photos yet, but UConn will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          • Interesting situation at Wichita State, which is now playing in the American Athletic Conference after 67 years in the Missouri Valley Conference. The women's hoops team has switched to Under Armour, but the men's team is still being outfitted by Nike for one more season. The men have changed the chest insignia on their black road uniforms from the team name to the school name, among other changes:

          In addition, the Shockers have made lots of changes to their arena.

          Here's a time-lapse video showing the new floor design being applied:

          UCF has a new court design.

          America East

          Maryland-Baltimore County is going with a much simpler, more retro-inspired look this season:

          Stony Brook is upgrading to a trimmer tailoring silhouette and going with a snappier chest insignia.

          • Much more old-school look for UMass Lowell, which has transitioned away from Under Armour's square-based collar:

          ACC

          • No design changes this season for Duke, but here's something worth noting: The Blue Devils had two white uniforms last season -- a retro-styled version and a more modern cut. Both will be worn again this season, but the retro version will be the team's primary home design.

          Also: The Blue Devils wore "Equality" shirts during pregame warm-ups prior to two preseason exhibition games. A team spokesman says it hasn't yet been decided if the shirts will be worn during the regular season.

          • No photos yet, but North Carolina will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          Pitt will have some sort of retro uniform for the Jan. 27 game against Syracuse. No word yet on what the design will be or when it will be revealed.

          • All Virginia teams have added a "#HoosTogether" patch to promote local unity in the wake of last summer's "Unite the Right" rally. The basketball team is wearing the patch at the rear neckline (additional info here).

          Virginia Tech has a new court design, featuring iconic campus buildings:

          Here's a time-lapse video showing the makeover from the old floor design to the new one:

          Atlantic Sun

          Kennesaw State has a new floor design, with the school's interlocking "KS" logo at center court:

          • You don't often see anniversary logos positioned on the shorts, but that's where South Carolina Upstate is putting its 50th-anniversary mark:

          Atlantic 10

          • No changes for Dayton, but it's worth noting that the black memorial "5" patch, which the school added last season in remembrance of former player Steve McElvene, is being retained this year.

          Duquesne has switched from Adidas to Nike but hasn't made any drastic changes:

          Fordham has switched from Nike to Under Armour, which has given the Rams a standard template design:

          Fordham has also added new chair-back seating to the Rose Hill gym:

          • Bold move by George Mason, which is adding green-and-gold, barber-pole trim to its uniform. That's a big hit here at Uni Watch HQ:

          • Big change for La Salle, which is going with much more vertically extended lettering and has scaled back the collar and armhole trim.

          Richmond has changed the trim, tailoring and number font on its red uniform, which will be worn in the team's season opener against Delaware on Nov. 10.

          Saint Joseph's gets new uniforms every year, although the changes tend to be very minor. That's certainly the case this year.

          VCU has changed the color of the chest number on its home whites and the chest lettering on its home blacks and has also added a sublimated design on the back of both jerseys.

          Also: No photos yet, but VCU's gold alternates will have a throwback design this season to mark the team's 50th season.

          Speaking of which, the Rams also have a new 50th-season logo, but for now there are no plans to wear it as a jersey patch.

          Big East

          • Addition by subtraction for Butler, which is scrapping last year's gray alternate uniform:

          Creighton has a new court design this year (additional info here):

          • No photos yet, but DePaul will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          In addition, the Blue Demons have a new court design. The floor was produced by Connor Sports, which also makes the Final Four courts each season (additional info here).

          Providence has swapped its primary and secondary logos, with the new primary now being used at center court:

          Villanova has added an "RVM" memorial patch for Rollie Massimino (additional info here):

          • Lots of new designs for Xavier, which is now using a crossed-swords motif on the shorts (additional info here):

          In addition, the Musketeers have a new court design this season:

          Big West

          Cal Poly has switched from Nike to Adidas and is going with the shoulder harness and some seriously wavy gradations on the shorts.

          • Unusual new dark-toned court design for Cal State Northridge:

          Big Sky

          Montana has changed the lettering on its road jersey from silver with a white outline to the other way around and has also switched to a slimmer, tailoring silhouette.

          The Grizzlies have also installed the Big Sky Conference's largest videoboard in their arena.

          Weber State has changed its front uni number from purple to gray, among several other small changes.

          Big South

          • No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Campbell will have new uniforms this season.

          Gardner-Webb has added a new gray alternate design to its uniform mix:

          The Bulldogs also have a new court design this season:

          Also: Even if you don't care about practice uniforms, it's hard not to like GWU's new set of practice gear.

          Presbyterian has a new court design:

          Radford has switched to one of Nike's "intimidating" fonts.

          Big Ten

          • Nothing new yet for Maryland, but it's worth noting that sophomore guard Anthony Cowan has added "Jr." to the name on his jersey:

          Michigan State has added a memorial patch for former coach Jud Heathcote, who died in August:

          In addition, the Spartans will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs. No photos yet.

          Nebraska's roster now includes guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, a recruit from Iceland whose surname presents a bit of a logistical challenge on the back of his jersey:

          Purdue has added a 50th-anniversary patch for Mackey Arena, which opened in 1967.

          Rutgers has switch from Nike to Adidas, which has saddled the Scarlet Knights with the shoulder harness template -- a big downgrade.

          • No uniform changes for Wisconsin, but the Badgers have dedicated their court to former All-Big Ten player Ab Nicholas, whose name and signature now appear as part of the floor design.

          Big 12

          Baylor has a new floor design for its practice gym:

          Iowa State has kept its chest lettering but has changed just about everything else:

          • No uniform changes for Oklahoma's regular uniform set, but the Sooners will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          In addition, the Sooners have made a slight change to their court design, where the lanes are now a darker, wood-grain tone.

          • Subtle change at TCU, where the sublimated "frog scales" on the home whites have been made a shade darker. "They pop quite a bit more, and we hope they're evident during broadcasts," says a team spokesman.

          Texas Tech has added red outlining to its chest lettering, among several other tweaks to its uniform trim.

          Colonial Athletic

          • The College of Charleston has switched from Nike to Under Armour. Generally speaking, the team's new uni set looks good, although the white-on-white numbers on the home jersey are a major misstep.

          Drexel has a new court design, with a fire-breathing dragon at center court:

          James Madison's athletics department has undergone a full-scale redesign, which has resulted in a new set of uniforms, including a new gray alternate:

          Conference USA

          • New template for Florida Atlantic, with the red trim replaced by navy:

          • Minor tweaks for Marshall, which has changed the trim on its collar, side panels and shorts but retained the essence of its established look.

          Marshall also has new shooting shirts, with a very cool design.

          Middle Tennessee State has swapped the jersey lettering styles for its white and gray uniforms (the team name is now on the whites, and the "MT" chest mark is now on the grays) and has also updated its side panels.

          Western Kentucky has changed outfitters, switching from Russell Athletic to Nike, which has given the Hilltoppers a straightforward, classic look.

          • Also worth noting: Conference USA has a new conference championship logo (additional info here).

          Horizon League

          Detroit Mercy has changed from one bad Adidas template to another:

          The Titans also have a new court design:

          Illinois-Chicago has a new black alternate uniform with very robust striping.

          Fort Wayne has changed from Nike to Under Armour, which has improved the team's uniforms by scrapping the extraneous black trim and bumping up the size of the chest lettering.

          IUPUI, which has moved from the Summit League to the Horizon League, has tweaked the collar and typography on its black uniform:

          In addition, the Jaguars have made an adjustment to their court design. The lanes, which had been red, are now a light wood grain.

          Oral Roberts has a new logo, which has been put at center court on the school's new floor design:

          The team will also have new uniforms, but not until January. Also, ORU will likely wear a throwback uniform for its season opener. No photos yet, unfortunately.

          • Last season, Youngstown State's road uniform switched from Jordan Brand to Nike (which is basically the same thing, since Jordan is a Nike subsidiary). This year the home uniform has made the same transition. Other changes include a white outline on the chest lettering, a new collar and slight adjustments to the side panels.

          Ivy League

          • Good upgrade for Columbia, which is going with a slimmer silhouette and scrapping the extraneous shoulder trim:

          In addition, the Lions are adding players' names to the jerseys for the first time in team history:

          • Despite being known as Big Green, Dartmouth has not had a green uniform for the past two seasons. That is being remedied this year, as the school is adding a green alternate uniform to go along with its home whites (which are getting some design tweaks) and road blacks (no changes).

          Penn has a new gray alternate uniform. It has "Quakers" on the front, marking the first time that team name has ever appeared on the team's jerseys.

          There's also a new court design:

          Here's a time-lapse video of the new floor being applied:

          • Subtle changes for Princeton, including a new collar shape, new details on the side panels and a new color for the manufacturer's logo.

          MAAC

          Canisius has changed its chest wordmark from block lettering to a script, among other small changes.

          Manhattan has a new court design:

          Monmouth has switched from Nike to Under Armour and is now sporting some seriously extended chest lettering:

          In addition, the Hawks have added a gray alternate uniform:

          Quinnipiac has switched from Nike to Adidas, which has given the Bobcats a complete overhaul, including a change of the home uniform color from yellow to white. Unfortunately, the new design feels a bit like a jumble of random elements:

          • No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Rider is changing its home uniforms from white to gray.

          Saint Peter's has switched from Nike to Adidas. For a team called the Peacocks, their look is still pretty sedate.

          Siena has switched from one Under Armour template to another but has kept its basic look largely intact:

          MAC

          • No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Akron will have new uniforms this season.

          Kent State has a new alternate uniform with a script "Flashes" chest insignia:

          In addition, the Golden Flashes have a new court design (additional info and a time-lapse video are available here).

          • Big upgrade for Western Michigan, which has freed itself from the twin scourges of Adidas' shoulder harness and cummerbund shorts.

          Missouri Valley

          Bradley has switched from one unfortunate Adidas template to another:

          Illinois State has changed the typography on its road jersey from white to black:

          Loyola-Chicago has switched to a script chest insignia:

          Mountain West

          • Big overhaul for Fresno State, which has changed, well, just about everything. The new uni numbers might be a bit too bold, but everything else looks like an upgrade.

          Nevada has -- get this -- eight different uniforms this season! And word through the grapevine is that they also have a throwback in the works.

          • Big upgrade for New Mexico, which has scrapped the shoulder harness:

          The Lobos also have a new floor design at the Pit (additional info here):

          Northeast

          • No design changes for Robert Morris, but it's worth noting that the school will be playing its home games this season at PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. RMU's new arena, which is currently under construction, should be ready for the 2018-19 season.

          St. Francis -- the one in New York, not the one in Pennsylvania -- has a new court design this year:

          Ohio Valley

          Belmont, which previously had blue graphics trimmed in red, is now going with red trimmed in blue.

          UT Martin has changed its navy uniform from one Under Armour template to another. Neither one is great, but getting rid of the square-based collar is an upgrade.

          Pac 12

          Cal has changed from Jordan Brand to Under Armour, which has significantly overhauled the Golden Bears' look.

          The Golden Bears also have a new court design this season (additional info here):

          • No changes this year for Oregon, but the Ducks will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs. No photos yet.

          • Much bolder look this year for Oregon State, with a punchier chest insignia and shorts striping that should be visible from miles away.

          • Lots of small changes this year for Stanford, including a slimmer tailoring silhouette, new trim on the armholes, toned-down side panels, a contrast-colored waistband and new trim on the front of the shorts:

          USC has made small tweaks to its chest mark, collar, shorts, trim and tailoring silhouette, although the Trojans' overall look will still be familiar to fans.

          • It's a little hard to see in the photos, but Utah has added black outlining to its jersey typography. New trim on the collar and shorts, too.

          Washington has a new court design:

          Washington State is going with a slimmer tailoring silhouette and bolder side striping.

          UCLA has switched from Adidas to Under Armour, which has left the team's uniforms almost completely unchanged (additional info here):

          In addition, the Bruins have restored their iconic, center-court, circle logo (additional info here).

          Patriot League

          American has switched from Nike to Under Armour this season and has changed the colors of its jersey typography, among other small tweaks.

          • Some jerseys are ruined by bad graphic design. Others are ruined by having sleeves. Bucknell's new orange uniforms, unfortunately, have the worst of both worlds.

          Navy has freed itself from Under Armour's square-based jersey collar, and not a moment too soon.

          And in an interesting move, the Midshipmen have added the shape of their arena, Alumni Hall, to their shorts:

          SEC

          Alabama has a new tailoring silhouette and some heavy-handed striping on the shorts. In addition, "RTR" -- short for the school's slogan, "Roll, Tide, Roll" -- is now on the waistband.

          • No photos yet, but Arkansas will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          Ole Miss has changed the typography on its navy uniform from white to red. The team's other uniforms will remain unchanged this season.

          Southern

          Chattanooga has stripped away all the extraneous bells and whistles and is going with a much more no-nonsense look.

          In addition, the Mocs have a new court design this season (additional info and photos here):

          The Citadel has added a new navy uniform to its wardrobe, and it's, well, let's just say it's different.

          Furman has a new court design.

          • Going with outlined chest lettering is almost always a mistake because the letters are impossible to make out from a distance, but Samford is doing it anyway, at least on its new home whites:

          Southland

          Nicholls State, which had a fairly traditional look, now has -- well, see for yourself.

          • Big move for Northwestern State, which is going with sleeves, at least for some games. It will still keep last season's uniforms in the mix, as well.

          Summit League

          Denver has changed its collar style and eliminated the gold trim around the uniform numbers:

          In addition, the Pioneers have added a new light-gray alternate uniform to their wardrobe:

          North Dakota State has added a new yellow alternate uniform to its rotation:

          • Pretty serious makeover for South Dakota State. It would be fair to say that the old and new designs both leave room for improvement.

          Western Illinois has adopted Adidas' shoulder harness template and tweaked its side panels.

          SWAC

          • Russell Athletic is getting out of the uniform biz after this season, so this will be their last uniform set Russell produces for Alcorn State -- and maybe that's just as well.

          • No photos yet, but a team spokesman says South Alabama has a new court design this season.

          Sun Belt

          Appalachian State is changing its home whites to a new tailoring silhouette and straightening out its chest lettering.

          • It looks like Arkansas State went paging through an Adidas catalog and came away with all of the worst stock elements -- a shoulder harness here, cummerbund shorts there, some sleeves over there. And Louisville's chest font to boot, presumably because head coach Mike Balado used to be an assistant coach at Louisville. A mess.

          • No new uniforms for Georgia Southern, but the Eagles do have a new court design:

          New Mexico State is adding a new black alternate uniform. No photos yet, but a team spokesman says it will feature the school's crossed-pistols logo.

          • No photos yet, but South Alabama will be adding a red uniform to its rotation this year.

          • Unfortunate move by Texas State which has traded in a perfectly serviceable look for Adidas' shoulder harness template.

          • Disappointing news for Troy, which is adopting Adidas' shoulder harness template and going with a cartoonish number font to boot.

          WAC

          • Double-whammy for Texas-Rio Grande Valley, whose new uniforms have the two worst Adidas elements -- the shoulder harness on the jersey and the cumberbund striping on the shorts. Ugh.

          • Last season, UMKC introduced a very cool road jersey. It has slightly tweaked it this season and, more notably, added a matching home design.

          In addition, the Kangaroos have a new court design featuring the Kansas City skyline:

          West Coast

          Gonazaga has added a little metallic "Zags" icon just below the jersey collar, which is Nike's standard treatment for teams that make the Final Four:

          The Zags have also added a new videoboard to their arena.

          Pepperdine's navy uniform had featured orange chest lettering and white numbers. It now is the other way around, plus the team has scrapped its orange collar, moved to a slimmer tailoring silhouette and added player names:

          • No photos yet, but Portland will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

          St. Mary's is changing its chest lettering from the school name to the team name and is going with a much more traditional template.

          Phew! Did we miss anything? Yeah, probably. If so, you know what to do.

          Paul Lukas would like to thank Adam Childs, Ethan Kleinberg, Derek Linn, and Matt Wilcott for their research assistance. If you like this column, you'll probably like his Uni Watch Blog, plus you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook. Want to learn about his Uni Watch Membership Program, check out his Uni Watch merchandise, be added to his mailing list so you'll always know when a new column has been posted, or just ask him a question? Contact him here.

