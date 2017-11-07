The past few months have arguably been the most intense period ever here at Uni Watch HQ. First came the annual college football season preview, which is always a huge enterprise. Then came the NFL preview, which was more complicated than usual because most teams had switched to a new jersey template. After that came the NHL and NBA previews, which were much more involved than usual because both leagues had switched to new uniform outfitters.

Now it's time for the last major season preview of the year, which is also the biggest: college hoops. Three hundred fifty-one schools! Thirty-two conferences! New court designs to go along with the new uniforms! It's enough to make your friendly uniform columnist's head spin.

All 351 of those schools were contacted as part of the preparation for this column. About a third of them are represented in the report that follows. Schools that aren't listed either didn't respond or said they had no changes to report for the coming season, at least for now.

The key words there are "for now." We know from experience that the season will feature lots of additional uniforms that haven't been released yet -- blackout, gray-out, camouflage, stars and stripes, pink, throwback, March Madness and more -- so it's safe to assume that there will be more to come.

With the season set to tip off on Nov. 10, here's what you can expect to see on the court, broken down by conference.

American Athletic

• Tulane has redesigned its white and green uniforms. Among the new features: a slimmer tailoring silhouette, blue numbers, a cresting wave pattern on the shorts, and, for the first time, the team's "Angry Wave" logo. The school plans to release additional photos and a video this Friday, Nov. 10.

New home whites for Tulane. Old version on left, new on right. Full reveal (more photos, video, etc.) to follow on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wk2Tli6C7h — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 6, 2017 New green uniforms for Tulane. Old version on left, new on right. Full reveal (more photos, video, etc.) to follow on Friday. pic.twitter.com/f6gbYGEMF1 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 6, 2017

In addition, there's a new court design, featuring the "Angry Wave" logo at center court, a new font for the "Green Wave" lettering on the baselines and a new paint color all around. The lanes are also colored for the first time in many years.

New court design for Tulane. Angry Wave! pic.twitter.com/gDXnzNbYiS — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2017

• The good news is that Tulsa is switching to a very nice chest script. The bad news is that the new uniforms also feature Adidas' annoying shoulder harness, plus the blue lettering is going to be hard to read on the black alternate design. Also, the school has added a "STEAD" memorial patch for former university president Steadman Upham, who passed away in July.

New home whites for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. "Stead" patch is for former university prexy Steadman Upham, who died in July. pic.twitter.com/7DdAGz8fia — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017 New road blues for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/l8HaqvvGBr — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017 New black alternates for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/nCpwdvHvcC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017

• No photos yet, but UConn will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

• Interesting situation at Wichita State, which is now playing in the American Athletic Conference after 67 years in the Missouri Valley Conference. The women's hoops team has switched to Under Armour, but the men's team is still being outfitted by Nike for one more season. The men have changed the chest insignia on their black road uniforms from the team name to the school name, among other changes:

New black uniforms for Wichita State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ZmVDv6tTdc — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017

In addition, the Shockers have made lots of changes to their arena.

A new look for a new conference. https://t.co/JuNijv2aPl — kansasdotcom (@kansasdotcom) September 3, 2017

Here's a time-lapse video showing the new floor design being applied:

• UCF has a new court design.

America East

• Maryland-Baltimore County is going with a much simpler, more retro-inspired look this season:

New gray, white, and gold uniforms for Maryland-Baltimore County. Old white uni on left, new designs on right. pic.twitter.com/mD8Q4wrLql — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017

• Stony Brook is upgrading to a trimmer tailoring silhouette and going with a snappier chest insignia.

New uniforms for Stony Brook. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/wo2QPIZGhF — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017

• Much more old-school look for UMass Lowell, which has transitioned away from Under Armour's square-based collar:

New uniforms for UMass Lowell. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/xxOacwyyB9 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017

ACC

• No design changes this season for Duke, but here's something worth noting: The Blue Devils had two white uniforms last season -- a retro-styled version and a more modern cut. Both will be worn again this season, but the retro version will be the team's primary home design.

Duke had two white uniforms last year: modern (left) and retro. Per team spox, retro version will be their primary home white this season. pic.twitter.com/7gFz8J3d8S — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2017

Also: The Blue Devils wore "Equality" shirts during pregame warm-ups prior to two preseason exhibition games. A team spokesman says it hasn't yet been decided if the shirts will be worn during the regular season.

Duke players wearing black and white shirts reading "EQUALITY" in pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/3vIeVthEZz — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) October 27, 2017

• No photos yet, but North Carolina will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

• Pitt will have some sort of retro uniform for the Jan. 27 game against Syracuse. No word yet on what the design will be or when it will be revealed.

• All Virginia teams have added a "#HoosTogether" patch to promote local unity in the wake of last summer's "Unite the Right" rally. The basketball team is wearing the patch at the rear neckline (additional info here).

Virginia adding #HoosTogether patch at rear neckline in wake of last summer's "Unite the Right" rally. More: https://t.co/TVr2pVD97V pic.twitter.com/xOdSSdkM2c — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2017

• Virginia Tech has a new court design, featuring iconic campus buildings:

Here's some photos of the new Cassell Court. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/sxEIq3Iezv — Damian Salas (@vthokie) August 17, 2017

Here's a time-lapse video showing the makeover from the old floor design to the new one:

Atlantic Sun

• Kennesaw State has a new floor design, with the school's interlocking "KS" logo at center court:

New court design for Kennesaw State. pic.twitter.com/nQ3swgNOhW — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017

• You don't often see anniversary logos positioned on the shorts, but that's where South Carolina Upstate is putting its 50th-anniversary mark:

South Carolina Upstate adding a 50th-anniversary logo on the shorts this year. pic.twitter.com/1ADfxfiWjJ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017

Atlantic 10

• No changes for Dayton, but it's worth noting that the black memorial "5" patch, which the school added last season in remembrance of former player Steve McElvene, is being retained this year.

Dayton retaining memorial "5" patch for Steve McElvene, which was added last season (h/t @RichardRichOSU). More: https://t.co/EJADT8l8PP pic.twitter.com/sX9DmkNmhG — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017

• Duquesne has switched from Adidas to Nike but hasn't made any drastic changes:

Duquesne now with Nike. Old version on left, new on right. (h/t @Jakefreshman) pic.twitter.com/gN5QiCMsC9 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017

• Fordham has switched from Nike to Under Armour, which has given the Rams a standard template design:

Fordham now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/OEkhhhnGyT — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017

Fordham has also added new chair-back seating to the Rose Hill gym:

New chairback seating this season for Fordham. pic.twitter.com/1uisKWoPGH — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017

• Bold move by George Mason, which is adding green-and-gold, barber-pole trim to its uniform. That's a big hit here at Uni Watch HQ:

New uniforms for George Mason. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/gbRQAyDkFi — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017

• Big change for La Salle, which is going with much more vertically extended lettering and has scaled back the collar and armhole trim.

New uniforms for La Salle. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @GipperGrove). pic.twitter.com/Y997cLnVMJ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2017

• Richmond has changed the trim, tailoring and number font on its red uniform, which will be worn in the team's season opener against Delaware on Nov. 10.

FIRST LOOK: New red uni for Richmond. Old version on left, new at center and right. Will be worn for season opener vs. Delaware on Nov. 10. pic.twitter.com/eeSUrE05E6 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2017

• Saint Joseph's gets new uniforms every year, although the changes tend to be very minor. That's certainly the case this year.

New uniforms for Saint Joseph's. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/yUAAD0Zkeg — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

• VCU has changed the color of the chest number on its home whites and the chest lettering on its home blacks and has also added a sublimated design on the back of both jerseys.

Also: No photos yet, but VCU's gold alternates will have a throwback design this season to mark the team's 50th season.

Speaking of which, the Rams also have a new 50th-season logo, but for now there are no plans to wear it as a jersey patch.

In 50 days we will kick off the 50th season of VCU Basketball. We can't wait. #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/C0vvwRfzw1 — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) September 21, 2017

Big East

• Addition by subtraction for Butler, which is scrapping last year's gray alternate uniform:

Per team spox, Butler scrapping the gray alternate this season. No other uni changes. pic.twitter.com/RUqFcvCvWZ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017

• Creighton has a new court design this year (additional info here):

New court this year for Creighton. More info: https://t.co/RiJbaeAaG2 pic.twitter.com/lu2goa9aru — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017

• No photos yet, but DePaul will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.

In addition, the Blue Demons have a new court design. The floor was produced by Connor Sports, which also makes the Final Four courts each season (additional info here).

New court for DePaul. pic.twitter.com/GI1qcm5Xgi — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017

• Providence has swapped its primary and secondary logos, with the new primary now being used at center court:

• Villanova has added an "RVM" memorial patch for Rollie Massimino (additional info here):

Jay Wright reveals Villanova jersey patch honoring Rollie Massimino https://t.co/JPOAK1b5pm pic.twitter.com/aeoAUyt1yb — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) September 8, 2017

• Lots of new designs for Xavier, which is now using a crossed-swords motif on the shorts (additional info here):

In addition, the Musketeers have a new court design this season:

Big West

• Cal Poly has switched from Nike to Adidas and is going with the shoulder harness and some seriously wavy gradations on the shorts.