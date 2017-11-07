The past few months have arguably been the most intense period ever here at Uni Watch HQ. First came the annual college football season preview, which is always a huge enterprise. Then came the NFL preview, which was more complicated than usual because most teams had switched to a new jersey template. After that came the NHL and NBA previews, which were much more involved than usual because both leagues had switched to new uniform outfitters.
Now it's time for the last major season preview of the year, which is also the biggest: college hoops. Three hundred fifty-one schools! Thirty-two conferences! New court designs to go along with the new uniforms! It's enough to make your friendly uniform columnist's head spin.
All 351 of those schools were contacted as part of the preparation for this column. About a third of them are represented in the report that follows. Schools that aren't listed either didn't respond or said they had no changes to report for the coming season, at least for now.
The key words there are "for now." We know from experience that the season will feature lots of additional uniforms that haven't been released yet -- blackout, gray-out, camouflage, stars and stripes, pink, throwback, March Madness and more -- so it's safe to assume that there will be more to come.
With the season set to tip off on Nov. 10, here's what you can expect to see on the court, broken down by conference.
American Athletic | America East | ACC | Atlantic Sun | Atlantic 10 | Big East | Big West | Big Sky | Big South | Big Ten | Big 12 | Colonial Athletic | Conference USA | Horizon League | Ivy League | MAAC | MAC | Missouri Valley | Mountain West | Northeast | Ohio Valley | Pac 12 | Patriot League | SEC | Southern | Southland | Summit League | SWAC | Sun Belt | WAC | West Coast
American Athletic
• Tulane has redesigned its white and green uniforms. Among the new features: a slimmer tailoring silhouette, blue numbers, a cresting wave pattern on the shorts, and, for the first time, the team's "Angry Wave" logo. The school plans to release additional photos and a video this Friday, Nov. 10.
New home whites for Tulane. Old version on left, new on right. Full reveal (more photos, video, etc.) to follow on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wk2Tli6C7h
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 6, 2017
New green uniforms for Tulane. Old version on left, new on right. Full reveal (more photos, video, etc.) to follow on Friday. pic.twitter.com/f6gbYGEMF1
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 6, 2017
In addition, there's a new court design, featuring the "Angry Wave" logo at center court, a new font for the "Green Wave" lettering on the baselines and a new paint color all around. The lanes are also colored for the first time in many years.
New court design for Tulane. Angry Wave! pic.twitter.com/gDXnzNbYiS
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 19, 2017
• The good news is that Tulsa is switching to a very nice chest script. The bad news is that the new uniforms also feature Adidas' annoying shoulder harness, plus the blue lettering is going to be hard to read on the black alternate design. Also, the school has added a "STEAD" memorial patch for former university president Steadman Upham, who passed away in July.
New home whites for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. "Stead" patch is for former university prexy Steadman Upham, who died in July. pic.twitter.com/7DdAGz8fia
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
New road blues for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/l8HaqvvGBr
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
New black alternates for Tulsa. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/nCpwdvHvcC
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
• No photos yet, but UConn will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
• Interesting situation at Wichita State, which is now playing in the American Athletic Conference after 67 years in the Missouri Valley Conference. The women's hoops team has switched to Under Armour, but the men's team is still being outfitted by Nike for one more season. The men have changed the chest insignia on their black road uniforms from the team name to the school name, among other changes:
New black uniforms for Wichita State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ZmVDv6tTdc
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
In addition, the Shockers have made lots of changes to their arena.
A new look for a new conference. https://t.co/JuNijv2aPl
— kansasdotcom (@kansasdotcom) September 3, 2017
Here's a time-lapse video showing the new floor design being applied:
New look in The Roundhouse. #watchus pic.twitter.com/dlv3RqA5c1
— Go Shockers (@GoShockers) September 8, 2017
• UCF has a new court design.
@UniWatch new UCF basketball court⚔️ @UCFKnights pic.twitter.com/hBJJUmoKJk
— Robert Parent (@ChampagneRP3) October 18, 2017
America East
• Maryland-Baltimore County is going with a much simpler, more retro-inspired look this season:
New gray, white, and gold uniforms for Maryland-Baltimore County. Old white uni on left, new designs on right. pic.twitter.com/mD8Q4wrLql
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
• Stony Brook is upgrading to a trimmer tailoring silhouette and going with a snappier chest insignia.
New uniforms for Stony Brook. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/wo2QPIZGhF
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
• Much more old-school look for UMass Lowell, which has transitioned away from Under Armour's square-based collar:
New uniforms for UMass Lowell. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/xxOacwyyB9
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
ACC
• No design changes this season for Duke, but here's something worth noting: The Blue Devils had two white uniforms last season -- a retro-styled version and a more modern cut. Both will be worn again this season, but the retro version will be the team's primary home design.
Duke had two white uniforms last year: modern (left) and retro. Per team spox, retro version will be their primary home white this season. pic.twitter.com/7gFz8J3d8S
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2017
Also: The Blue Devils wore "Equality" shirts during pregame warm-ups prior to two preseason exhibition games. A team spokesman says it hasn't yet been decided if the shirts will be worn during the regular season.
Duke players wearing black and white shirts reading "EQUALITY" in pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/3vIeVthEZz
— Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) October 27, 2017
• No photos yet, but North Carolina will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
• Pitt will have some sort of retro uniform for the Jan. 27 game against Syracuse. No word yet on what the design will be or when it will be revealed.
• All Virginia teams have added a "#HoosTogether" patch to promote local unity in the wake of last summer's "Unite the Right" rally. The basketball team is wearing the patch at the rear neckline (additional info here).
Virginia adding #HoosTogether patch at rear neckline in wake of last summer's "Unite the Right" rally. More: https://t.co/TVr2pVD97V pic.twitter.com/xOdSSdkM2c
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 14, 2017
• Virginia Tech has a new court design, featuring iconic campus buildings:
Here's some photos of the new Cassell Court. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/sxEIq3Iezv
— Damian Salas (@vthokie) August 17, 2017
Here's a time-lapse video showing the makeover from the old floor design to the new one:
— VT Men's Basketball (@VT_MBBall) August 18, 2017
Atlantic Sun
• Kennesaw State has a new floor design, with the school's interlocking "KS" logo at center court:
New court design for Kennesaw State. pic.twitter.com/nQ3swgNOhW
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• You don't often see anniversary logos positioned on the shorts, but that's where South Carolina Upstate is putting its 50th-anniversary mark:
South Carolina Upstate adding a 50th-anniversary logo on the shorts this year. pic.twitter.com/1ADfxfiWjJ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
Atlantic 10
• No changes for Dayton, but it's worth noting that the black memorial "5" patch, which the school added last season in remembrance of former player Steve McElvene, is being retained this year.
Dayton retaining memorial "5" patch for Steve McElvene, which was added last season (h/t @RichardRichOSU). More: https://t.co/EJADT8l8PP pic.twitter.com/sX9DmkNmhG
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
• Duquesne has switched from Adidas to Nike but hasn't made any drastic changes:
Duquesne now with Nike. Old version on left, new on right. (h/t @Jakefreshman) pic.twitter.com/gN5QiCMsC9
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
• Fordham has switched from Nike to Under Armour, which has given the Rams a standard template design:
Fordham now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/OEkhhhnGyT
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
Fordham has also added new chair-back seating to the Rose Hill gym:
New chairback seating this season for Fordham. pic.twitter.com/1uisKWoPGH
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
• Bold move by George Mason, which is adding green-and-gold, barber-pole trim to its uniform. That's a big hit here at Uni Watch HQ:
New uniforms for George Mason. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/gbRQAyDkFi
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Big change for La Salle, which is going with much more vertically extended lettering and has scaled back the collar and armhole trim.
New uniforms for La Salle. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @GipperGrove). pic.twitter.com/Y997cLnVMJ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2017
• Richmond has changed the trim, tailoring and number font on its red uniform, which will be worn in the team's season opener against Delaware on Nov. 10.
FIRST LOOK: New red uni for Richmond. Old version on left, new at center and right. Will be worn for season opener vs. Delaware on Nov. 10. pic.twitter.com/eeSUrE05E6
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2017
• Saint Joseph's gets new uniforms every year, although the changes tend to be very minor. That's certainly the case this year.
New uniforms for Saint Joseph's. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/yUAAD0Zkeg
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017
• VCU has changed the color of the chest number on its home whites and the chest lettering on its home blacks and has also added a sublimated design on the back of both jerseys.
New home whites for VCU. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/4LEYPm1Pk4
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
New road blacks for VCU. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/35WqOhxtMC
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
VCU now going with sublimated back-jersey design. pic.twitter.com/Cq42V5RDpM
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
Also: No photos yet, but VCU's gold alternates will have a throwback design this season to mark the team's 50th season.
Speaking of which, the Rams also have a new 50th-season logo, but for now there are no plans to wear it as a jersey patch.
In 50 days we will kick off the 50th season of VCU Basketball. We can't wait. #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/C0vvwRfzw1
— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) September 21, 2017
Big East
• Addition by subtraction for Butler, which is scrapping last year's gray alternate uniform:
Per team spox, Butler scrapping the gray alternate this season. No other uni changes. pic.twitter.com/RUqFcvCvWZ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Creighton has a new court design this year (additional info here):
New court this year for Creighton. More info: https://t.co/RiJbaeAaG2 pic.twitter.com/lu2goa9aru
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• No photos yet, but DePaul will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
In addition, the Blue Demons have a new court design. The floor was produced by Connor Sports, which also makes the Final Four courts each season (additional info here).
New court for DePaul. pic.twitter.com/GI1qcm5Xgi
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• Providence has swapped its primary and secondary logos, with the new primary now being used at center court:
Providence has swapped its primary and secondary logos (h/t @RyGuy735). pic.twitter.com/zlNXDXZf48
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
New court design for Providence (h/t @RyGuy735). pic.twitter.com/UoH7d0imD5
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• Villanova has added an "RVM" memorial patch for Rollie Massimino (additional info here):
Jay Wright reveals Villanova jersey patch honoring Rollie Massimino https://t.co/JPOAK1b5pm pic.twitter.com/aeoAUyt1yb
— Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) September 8, 2017
• Lots of new designs for Xavier, which is now using a crossed-swords motif on the shorts (additional info here):
New home whites for Xavier. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/K5wPsU5KQQ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
New road blues for Xavier. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/eul5ZeeCQO
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
New gray alternates for Xavier. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/B3t3d9DxX9
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
New black alternates for Xavier. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/HnVm8m6QfF
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
New throwbacks for Xavier. Old white version on left, new white version in center, plus newly added blue throwback on right. pic.twitter.com/y2O2Tm6SUO
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
In addition, the Musketeers have a new court design this season:
New court for Xavier (h/t @mjtweber). pic.twitter.com/vYQ8FZwjB8
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
Big West
• Cal Poly has switched from Nike to Adidas and is going with the shoulder harness and some seriously wavy gradations on the shorts.
Cal Poly now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/pUiRf0EWNy
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 21, 2017
• Unusual new dark-toned court design for Cal State Northridge:
New court design for Cal State Northridge. pic.twitter.com/ESkcjugi1W
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
Big Sky
• Montana has changed the lettering on its road jersey from silver with a white outline to the other way around and has also switched to a slimmer, tailoring silhouette.
New road uniform for Montana. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/D7LbX9BdNl
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
The Grizzlies have also installed the Big Sky Conference's largest videoboard in their arena.
• Weber State has changed its front uni number from purple to gray, among several other small changes.
New uniforms for Weber State. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @BrandonGarside). pic.twitter.com/dMG736ip3Y
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 3, 2017
Big South
• No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Campbell will have new uniforms this season.
• Gardner-Webb has added a new gray alternate design to its uniform mix:
New gray alternate uniform for Gardner-Webb. pic.twitter.com/3I3drN5bxM
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
The Bulldogs also have a new court design this season:
New court design for Gardner-Webb. pic.twitter.com/ZneS7b6qWF
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
Also: Even if you don't care about practice uniforms, it's hard not to like GWU's new set of practice gear.
Your Runnin' Bulldogs are officially geared up for practice! Thanks to @UnderArmour @UAbasketball for the hook up!! #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/SX3uSZSFjA
— GWU Men's Basketball (@GWU_MBK) September 11, 2017
• Presbyterian has a new court design:
New court design this year for Presbyterian. pic.twitter.com/CznFBiTLEG
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Radford has switched to one of Nike's "intimidating" fonts.
New uniforms for Radford. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/Hv5esa7hGQ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
Big Ten
• Nothing new yet for Maryland, but it's worth noting that sophomore guard Anthony Cowan has added "Jr." to the name on his jersey:
Maryland sophomore guard Anthony Cowan adding "Jr." to his name this year (h/t @MDahle_Lama). pic.twitter.com/J5Vr0HVUc8
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• Michigan State has added a memorial patch for former coach Jud Heathcote, who died in August:
A look at the Jud patch players will wear this year pic.twitter.com/NeivBJO0Of
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 11, 2017
In addition, the Spartans will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs. No photos yet.
• Nebraska's roster now includes guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, a recruit from Iceland whose surname presents a bit of a logistical challenge on the back of his jersey:
New Nebraska recruit Thorir Thorbjarnarson's name just barely fits on his jersey (h/t @HuskerExtraCB). pic.twitter.com/guL5rD96vq
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• Purdue has added a 50th-anniversary patch for Mackey Arena, which opened in 1967.
Purdue adding 50th-anniversary patch for Mackey Arena. pic.twitter.com/KeXuSZvFGJ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Rutgers has switch from Nike to Adidas, which has saddled the Scarlet Knights with the shoulder harness template -- a big downgrade.
New home whites for Rutgers, which is now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/JEVfwLhkg1
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
New road uniforms for Rutgers. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/PyXt7naPv1
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
New black alternates for Rutgers. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/opzchA9Jya
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• No uniform changes for Wisconsin, but the Badgers have dedicated their court to former All-Big Ten player Ab Nicholas, whose name and signature now appear as part of the floor design.
Last season Wisconsin dedicated their court to former player Ab Nicholas. His name/signature now added to floor (h/t @jaredlinden). pic.twitter.com/2W17brFh0S
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Big 12
• Baylor has a new floor design for its practice gym:
@BaylorMBB practice gym has a new look #baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/AlVwJpOE43
— Ashley Hodge (@ahsicem365) September 14, 2017
• Iowa State has kept its chest lettering but has changed just about everything else:
New uniforms for Iowa State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/bFqu8KrLpl
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
Side view of Iowa State uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/FkzkTIRboX
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
Fresh Threads ✔
🔥🔥#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/zjqP5VhgMd
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 12, 2017
• No uniform changes for Oklahoma's regular uniform set, but the Sooners will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
In addition, the Sooners have made a slight change to their court design, where the lanes are now a darker, wood-grain tone.
Oklahoma's court now has darker-colored lanes. Had been same color as the rest of the court. pic.twitter.com/1x83xEGHs3
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Subtle change at TCU, where the sublimated "frog scales" on the home whites have been made a shade darker. "They pop quite a bit more, and we hope they're evident during broadcasts," says a team spokesman.
TCU making "frog scales" a bit more prominent this season. pic.twitter.com/RxRyD42fzb
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Texas Tech has added red outlining to its chest lettering, among several other tweaks to its uniform trim.
New uniforms for Texas Tech. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/EyHL3PQGpv
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2017
Colonial Athletic
• The College of Charleston has switched from Nike to Under Armour. Generally speaking, the team's new uni set looks good, although the white-on-white numbers on the home jersey are a major misstep.
New home whites for College of Charleston, which is now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ZdISEmcE6X
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
New maroon uniforms for College of Charleston, which is now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/3ixvV8xdv5
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
New gold uniforms for College of Charleston, which is now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/BMZzoLvOCc
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 2, 2017
• Drexel has a new court design, with a fire-breathing dragon at center court:
Looking 👌 pic.twitter.com/O1980rXCYL
— Drexel Men's Hoops (@DrexelMBB) August 2, 2017
• James Madison's athletics department has undergone a full-scale redesign, which has resulted in a new set of uniforms, including a new gray alternate:
New home whites for James Madison. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/7nzZU3QgOB
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2017
New purple uniforms for James Madison. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/0zlYx6YTzR
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2017
New black uniforms for James Madison. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/ZsarUlGZB4
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017
James Madison adding a new gray uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/iStYVabdxY
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017
Conference USA
• New template for Florida Atlantic, with the red trim replaced by navy:
New uniforms for Florida Atlantic. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/GDmmUji72Q
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Minor tweaks for Marshall, which has changed the trim on its collar, side panels and shorts but retained the essence of its established look.
New uniforms for Marshall. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/I5yaX1WBHd
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 27, 2017
Marshall also has new shooting shirts, with a very cool design.
Here is your 1st look at the new @HerdMBB Shooting Shirts #OldSchool. Hoping to tweet out the new white unis on Friday #BringOnTheHerd pic.twitter.com/RFKAJndpnE
— Marshall Equipment (@HerdEquipment) October 25, 2017
• Middle Tennessee State has swapped the jersey lettering styles for its white and gray uniforms (the team name is now on the whites, and the "MT" chest mark is now on the grays) and has also updated its side panels.
New uniforms for Middle Tennessee State. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/IeQwYHxXz1
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 27, 2017
• Western Kentucky has changed outfitters, switching from Russell Athletic to Nike, which has given the Hilltoppers a straightforward, classic look.
New home uniforms for Western Kentucky, which is now with Nike. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/QQf0qePeDi
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
New road uniforms for Western Kentucky, which is now with Nike. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/7hcnsKfY8f
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
• Also worth noting: Conference USA has a new conference championship logo (additional info here).
Finally, the unveiling of our #HoopsAtTheStar logo & @bswhealth as our presenting sponsor!
MORE: https://t.co/7gGhSyieM1 pic.twitter.com/jF2Qyr8JsW
— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) October 12, 2017
Horizon League
• Detroit Mercy has changed from one bad Adidas template to another:
New uniforms for Detroit Mercy. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/EdkwMT18b1
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
The Titans also have a new court design:
New court design for Detroit Mercy. pic.twitter.com/TABhAfQopz
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
• Illinois-Chicago has a new black alternate uniform with very robust striping.
New black alternate uniform for Illinois-Chicago. (Photo credit: UIC Athletics/Steve Woltmann) pic.twitter.com/uCZWXN728M
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Fort Wayne has changed from Nike to Under Armour, which has improved the team's uniforms by scrapping the extraneous black trim and bumping up the size of the chest lettering.
New uniforms for Fort Wayne. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/bYZgd4jPzm
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• IUPUI, which has moved from the Summit League to the Horizon League, has tweaked the collar and typography on its black uniform:
New black uniforms for IUPUI. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/bFwysRsfqG
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
In addition, the Jaguars have made an adjustment to their court design. The lanes, which had been red, are now a light wood grain.
IUPUI lanes, which had been red, and now light-colored. New league logo, too. (Team had been in Summit League, now in Horizon.) pic.twitter.com/4Qx8B6vhhF
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Oral Roberts has a new logo, which has been put at center court on the school's new floor design:
Midcourt.#orumbb #oruwbb pic.twitter.com/ShxXhoxEmU
— Ben Johnson (@BenJohnsonTUL) October 31, 2017
• Last season, Youngstown State's road uniform switched from Jordan Brand to Nike (which is basically the same thing, since Jordan is a Nike subsidiary). This year the home uniform has made the same transition. Other changes include a white outline on the chest lettering, a new collar and slight adjustments to the side panels.
New uniforms for Youngstown State. Old version on left, new on right (h/t @GuitaristRobDog). pic.twitter.com/sNjyZcGK3O
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2017
Ivy League
• Good upgrade for Columbia, which is going with a slimmer silhouette and scrapping the extraneous shoulder trim:
New uniforms for Columbia. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/y2eIfVoVXI
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
In addition, the Lions are adding players' names to the jerseys for the first time in team history:
Columbia adding players' names to jerseys for first time ever. pic.twitter.com/1XMoIEutLz
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
• Despite being known as Big Green, Dartmouth has not had a green uniform for the past two seasons. That is being remedied this year, as the school is adding a green alternate uniform to go along with its home whites (which are getting some design tweaks) and road blacks (no changes).
New green uniform for Dartmouth. Despite being "Big Green," team did not have a green uni for past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/YsF8tnWkf3
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 29, 2017
New home whites for Dartmouth. Old version on left, new on right. (Black road uniform is unchanged this season.) pic.twitter.com/25EZgjD9o3
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 29, 2017
• Penn has a new gray alternate uniform. It has "Quakers" on the front, marking the first time that team name has ever appeared on the team's jerseys.
🚨First 👀 - New Alternate Uniforms🚨 Yes, they are grey and they say "Quakers" for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/N7k2zfSpBh
— Penn Basketball (@PennBasketball) October 25, 2017
There's also a new court design:
New court design for Penn. pic.twitter.com/tNQ0Sh1EFP
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Here's a time-lapse video of the new floor being applied:
What Do You Get A 90-Year Old Who's Seen Everything?
Fresh New Paint And A Fresh New Look!#ThePalestra
New Look. Same History. pic.twitter.com/VhXEI2g9Qp
— Penn Quakers (@pennathletics) July 24, 2017
• Subtle changes for Princeton, including a new collar shape, new details on the side panels and a new color for the manufacturer's logo.
New collar and side trim for Princeton. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/GM4ftcnVfu
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
MAAC
• Canisius has changed its chest wordmark from block lettering to a script, among other small changes.
New gold uniform for Canisius. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/DBEi2W2Tln
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Manhattan has a new court design:
New court design for Manhattan (h/g @DalyDoseOfHoops). pic.twitter.com/dSqAWUpbap
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
• Monmouth has switched from Nike to Under Armour and is now sporting some seriously extended chest lettering:
Monmouth now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/sxnK4b6UHn
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
In addition, the Hawks have added a gray alternate uniform:
You've seen them in 🔵 and ⚪️, but what about gray?
Introducing new alternate threads for @MonmouthBBall.#FlyHawks pic.twitter.com/D32Vts7H2E
— Monmouth Hawks (@MUHawks) November 2, 2017
• Quinnipiac has switched from Nike to Adidas, which has given the Bobcats a complete overhaul, including a change of the home uniform color from yellow to white. Unfortunately, the new design feels a bit like a jumble of random elements:
New uniforms for Quinnipiac. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/LPgbjIYN6K
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2017
• No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Rider is changing its home uniforms from white to gray.
• Saint Peter's has switched from Nike to Adidas. For a team called the Peacocks, their look is still pretty sedate.
Saint Peter's is now with Adidas. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Vc5a04X35z
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017
• Siena has switched from one Under Armour template to another but has kept its basic look largely intact:
New uniforms for Siena. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/uQAsmcGfj9
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
MAC
• No photos yet, but a team spokesman says Akron will have new uniforms this season.
• Kent State has a new alternate uniform with a script "Flashes" chest insignia:
New alternate jersey for Kent State (h/t @Tom_Nader). pic.twitter.com/ojkscDNwEZ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 4, 2017
In addition, the Golden Flashes have a new court design (additional info and a time-lapse video are available here).
Here's a live look at the new M.A.C. @KSUMACCenter floor @KentStMBB @KentStateWbb. pic.twitter.com/YgC0x9h8Um
— Allen Moff (@AllenMoff_RC) June 19, 2017
• Big upgrade for Western Michigan, which has freed itself from the twin scourges of Adidas' shoulder harness and cummerbund shorts.
New uniforms for Western Michigan. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/3O1kNQFcsg
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Missouri Valley
• Bradley has switched from one unfortunate Adidas template to another:
New uniforms for Bradley. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/akxho4Eh3k
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• Illinois State has changed the typography on its road jersey from white to black:
New road uniforms for Illinois State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/iGRSPvulCW
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 21, 2017
• Loyola-Chicago has switched to a script chest insignia:
New uniforms for Loyola-Chicago. pic.twitter.com/AxrEXioQxw
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
Mountain West
• Big overhaul for Fresno State, which has changed, well, just about everything. The new uni numbers might be a bit too bold, but everything else looks like an upgrade.
New uniforms for Fresno State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/0AMHpGe9IK
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 26, 2017
• Nevada has -- get this -- eight different uniforms this season! And word through the grapevine is that they also have a throwback in the works.
A little Media Day team pic featuring our different uniforms! 📸 pic.twitter.com/QrYHfVi4Ds
— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) October 25, 2017
• Big upgrade for New Mexico, which has scrapped the shoulder harness:
New uniforms for New Mexico. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/7rM3cIooqz
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
The Lobos also have a new floor design at the Pit (additional info here):
New floor design for New Mexico (more: https://t.co/RGKcWUfBTz). pic.twitter.com/umqXnhbz6b
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
Northeast
• No design changes for Robert Morris, but it's worth noting that the school will be playing its home games this season at PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. RMU's new arena, which is currently under construction, should be ready for the 2018-19 season.
• St. Francis -- the one in New York, not the one in Pennsylvania -- has a new court design this year:
New court design for St. Francis. pic.twitter.com/EEk3LPQ8FG
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 16, 2017
Ohio Valley
• Belmont, which previously had blue graphics trimmed in red, is now going with red trimmed in blue.
New uniforms for Belmont. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/8VVbbh6cOx
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• UT Martin has changed its navy uniform from one Under Armour template to another. Neither one is great, but getting rid of the square-based collar is an upgrade.
New navy uniforms for UT Martin. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/loQVw7nAU5
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
Pac 12
• Cal has changed from Jordan Brand to Under Armour, which has significantly overhauled the Golden Bears' look.
Cal is now with Under Armour. Old home uni on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Mn1xMcge3w
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Cal is now with Under Armour. Old road uni on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/y9wHwPa9aJ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Cal's new gold alternate uni. pic.twitter.com/1cZYaOZItL
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
New court for Cal. pic.twitter.com/KObUNZQttr
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• No changes this year for Oregon, but the Ducks will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs. No photos yet.
• Much bolder look this year for Oregon State, with a punchier chest insignia and shorts striping that should be visible from miles away.
New uniforms for Oregon State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/2mT1GYGX5k
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Lots of small changes this year for Stanford, including a slimmer tailoring silhouette, new trim on the armholes, toned-down side panels, a contrast-colored waistband and new trim on the front of the shorts:
New uniforms for Stanford. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/9madoCJ5NC
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• USC has made small tweaks to its chest mark, collar, shorts, trim and tailoring silhouette, although the Trojans' overall look will still be familiar to fans.
New road uniforms for USC. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/l1QBR8OHvd
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
• It's a little hard to see in the photos, but Utah has added black outlining to its jersey typography. New trim on the collar and shorts, too.
New uniforms for Utah. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/vmoxTNiFiy
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• Washington has a new court design:
New season. New coaches. New court.#GoHuskies 🏀 pic.twitter.com/deGc8zSc8R
— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 2, 2017
• Washington State is going with a slimmer tailoring silhouette and bolder side striping.
New uniforms for Washington State. Old version on left, new at center and left. pic.twitter.com/X9Bbkn5FgP
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• UCLA has switched from Adidas to Under Armour, which has left the team's uniforms almost completely unchanged (additional info here):
UCLA changing from Adidas to Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/KtosFOcnKJ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
UCLA now with Under Armour. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/uSEw1LbTjW
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
In addition, the Bruins have restored their iconic, center-court, circle logo (additional info here).
UCLA has restored its old center court logo. More: https://t.co/Z7ieTTljFP pic.twitter.com/AcugDirk8t
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
Patriot League
• American has switched from Nike to Under Armour this season and has changed the colors of its jersey typography, among other small tweaks.
New uniforms for American University, which is now with Under Armour. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/i8bL9BbHtD
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2017
• Some jerseys are ruined by bad graphic design. Others are ruined by having sleeves. Bucknell's new orange uniforms, unfortunately, have the worst of both worlds.
New orange uni for Bucknell. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/rw1nQ1FxFm
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Navy has freed itself from Under Armour's square-based jersey collar, and not a moment too soon.
New uniforms for Navy. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/CosFeZZirv
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2017
And in an interesting move, the Midshipmen have added the shape of their arena, Alumni Hall, to their shorts:
Cool @UAbasketball @UniWatch twist for @NavyBasketball this season. #NavyMBB will have the footprint of its home gym, Alumni Hall, on shorts pic.twitter.com/NnKS9f6t21
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 30, 2017
SEC
• Alabama has a new tailoring silhouette and some heavy-handed striping on the shorts. In addition, "RTR" -- short for the school's slogan, "Roll, Tide, Roll" -- is now on the waistband.
New uniforms for Alabama. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/Olvj1PIFqy
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
• No photos yet, but Arkansas will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
• Ole Miss has changed the typography on its navy uniform from white to red. The team's other uniforms will remain unchanged this season.
New blue uniforms for Ole Miss. Old version on left, new on right. (Other uniforms unchanged.) pic.twitter.com/uh0JiJGoyz
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
Southern
• Chattanooga has stripped away all the extraneous bells and whistles and is going with a much more no-nonsense look.
New home uniform for Chattanooga. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/aP3mjr797T
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
New road uniform for Chattanooga. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/mUpiuaWiF2
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
In addition, the Mocs have a new court design this season (additional info and photos here):
New court design for Chattanooga (additional info: https://t.co/63hHYYoVKn). pic.twitter.com/PjD0ZBLfzw
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• The Citadel has added a new navy uniform to its wardrobe, and it's, well, let's just say it's different.
New navy blue uniform for the Citadel. pic.twitter.com/WOR24C2u5y
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Furman has a new court design.
New court design this year for Furman. pic.twitter.com/5SPMo3gNeQ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Going with outlined chest lettering is almost always a mistake because the letters are impossible to make out from a distance, but Samford is doing it anyway, at least on its new home whites:
New Samford home uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/lfTSLrmt61
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
New Samford road uniforms. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/2qGtYmDQH7
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 18, 2017
Southland
• Nicholls State, which had a fairly traditional look, now has -- well, see for yourself.
New uniforms for Nicholls State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/E8o1F0Ng7W
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• Big move for Northwestern State, which is going with sleeves, at least for some games. It will still keep last season's uniforms in the mix, as well.
Northwestern State going with sleeves this year. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/R2UvOH479p
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2017
Summit League
• Denver has changed its collar style and eliminated the gold trim around the uniform numbers:
Small changes this year for Denver. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/XCx37yzFCK
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
In addition, the Pioneers have added a new light-gray alternate uniform to their wardrobe:
New light-gray alternate uni this season for Denver. pic.twitter.com/Itg1aEpfke
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• North Dakota State has added a new yellow alternate uniform to its rotation:
First look at our 🔥 new yellows. pic.twitter.com/18WJ2XliJU
— NDSU Basketball (@NDSUmbb) September 21, 2017
• Pretty serious makeover for South Dakota State. It would be fair to say that the old and new designs both leave room for improvement.
New uniforms for South Dakota State. Old version left, new on right (h/t @nthartness). pic.twitter.com/2ncAxg39An
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
• Western Illinois has adopted Adidas' shoulder harness template and tweaked its side panels.
New uniforms for Western Illinois. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/i9NQth2sus
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
SWAC
• Russell Athletic is getting out of the uniform biz after this season, so this will be their last uniform set Russell produces for Alcorn State -- and maybe that's just as well.
New uniform set for Alcorn State. pic.twitter.com/xQQPGgWgqK
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
• No photos yet, but a team spokesman says South Alabama has a new court design this season.
Sun Belt
• Appalachian State is changing its home whites to a new tailoring silhouette and straightening out its chest lettering.
New home whites for Appalachian State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/776CkfYgfR
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 20, 2017
• It looks like Arkansas State went paging through an Adidas catalog and came away with all of the worst stock elements -- a shoulder harness here, cummerbund shorts there, some sleeves over there. And Louisville's chest font to boot, presumably because head coach Mike Balado used to be an assistant coach at Louisville. A mess.
New home whites for Arkansas State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/RbqcpXn4bW
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
Arkansas State's red uniforms have sleeves this season. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/WOuQ65OqeI
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
New black uniforms for Arkansas State. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/nIlfUzBpWm
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 25, 2017
• No new uniforms for Georgia Southern, but the Eagles do have a new court design:
New court design for Georgia Southern. pic.twitter.com/2yn2pgNjJf
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 26, 2017
• New Mexico State is adding a new black alternate uniform. No photos yet, but a team spokesman says it will feature the school's crossed-pistols logo.
• No photos yet, but South Alabama will be adding a red uniform to its rotation this year.
• Unfortunate move by Texas State which has traded in a perfectly serviceable look for Adidas' shoulder harness template.
New home uniforms for Texas State. Old versions on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/z9VExhORAj
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2017
New road uniforms for Texas State. Old versions on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/hUx5M1Edpn
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2017
• Disappointing news for Troy, which is adopting Adidas' shoulder harness template and going with a cartoonish number font to boot.
New uniforms for Troy. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/c4gp8BhTse
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2017
WAC
• Double-whammy for Texas-Rio Grande Valley, whose new uniforms have the two worst Adidas elements -- the shoulder harness on the jersey and the cumberbund striping on the shorts. Ugh.
• Last season, UMKC introduced a very cool road jersey. It has slightly tweaked it this season and, more notably, added a matching home design.
New uniforms for UMKC. Old versions on top, new on bottom. pic.twitter.com/WIFssv4p2W
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
In addition, the Kangaroos have a new court design featuring the Kansas City skyline:
Detailed Kansas City skyline looks amazing on the new @UMKCmbb court. Get your tickets today at 844-UMKC-FAN. pic.twitter.com/WEB4r9wcym
— Brian Morris (@BrianMorrisUMKC) October 20, 2017
West Coast
• Gonazaga has added a little metallic "Zags" icon just below the jersey collar, which is Nike's standard treatment for teams that make the Final Four:
Gonzaga adding little "Zags" chest medallion this year. pic.twitter.com/UuYb1tkpOZ
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 17, 2017
The Zags have also added a new videoboard to their arena.
• Pepperdine's navy uniform had featured orange chest lettering and white numbers. It now is the other way around, plus the team has scrapped its orange collar, moved to a slimmer tailoring silhouette and added player names:
New uniforms for Pepperdine. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/KVfvZ92BF8
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 22, 2017
Pepperdine adding player names to jerseys for first time in several years. pic.twitter.com/hQELjueRR9
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 22, 2017
• No photos yet, but Portland will be playing at the PK80 Invitational in late November, and all participating teams will have special uniform designs.
• St. Mary's is changing its chest lettering from the school name to the team name and is going with a much more traditional template.
New uniforms for St. Mary's. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/srUEkYUyyI
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 13, 2017
