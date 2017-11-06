The college basketball regular season tips off Friday and while there is a full slate of games throughout the day, the last match-up of the night will actually take place Saturday afternoon in Shanghai when No. 21 UCLA takes on Georgia Tech in the Pac-12 China Game (Friday at 11:30 p.m. EST on ESPN).

This is the third year of the Pac-12 China Game, which has served as the opening game of the Pac-12 men's basketball regular season. When Washington beat Texas in the inaugural game in 2012, the Pac-12 became the first U.S. sports league, professional or collegiate, to host a regular season game in China. Stanford beat Harvard in the second annual game last season.

UCLA and Georgia Tech arrived in Shanghai on Sunday for a week-long trip to China, which will encompass more than just the regular-season opener for both teams. From a trip to Hangzhou to tour Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce goliath and one of the most valuable companies in the world, to an afternoon at Shanghai Disneyland, it's a trip both teams will likely remember for far more than the result of the game.

"We took a trip to Australia 20 years ago when I was at Arizona and my teammates and I still talk about that to this day," said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, who was a walk-on freshman on Arizona's 1997 national championship team. "This will be something that 20 years from now these guys will be talking about. You don't get these opportunities too often. It just shows you how great that orange ball is and the opportunities that it can give you."

Monday, November 6

Alibaba Headquarters Tour (Hangzhou, China)

Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of Alibaba, who recently reached an agreement in principle to purchase a 49 percent minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets that includes the option to acquire controlling interest of the NBA franchise in 2021, arrives to meet Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Jaime Zaninovich. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer 0:40 Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai meets with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

Larry Scott congratulates Joe Tsai on his foray into the NBA before they sit down to talk at the Alibaba Headquarters. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Bill Walton and his wife Lori greet Joe Tsai and welcome him to the NBA family before a VIP roundtable with dignitaries from UCLA, Georgia Tech and the Pac-12 Conference. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer 1:38 Bill Walton, wife Lori greet Joe Tsai

Joe Tsai has a list of the dignitaries surrounding him at the table before he addresses them Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Joe Tsai takes a selfie with the Georgia Tech players and coaches. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

UCLA presented Joe Tsai with a jersey at the Alibaba gym and later Tsai stopped midway through his speech to the Bruins to acknowledge freshman guard Jaylen Hands from San Diego. Tsai's wife and children live in La Jolla and they saw Hands play the Bishop's School while Hands was at Foothills Christian last year. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer 1:46 UCLA presents Joe Tsai with jersey at Alibaba gym

Joe Tsai takes a selfie with UCLA players and coaches. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Joe Tsai shows Jaylen Hands some highlights on his phone. Hands was speechless that Tsai knew who he was. "I'm really surprised," Hands said "It hasn't hit me yet. It was unbelievable." Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

After taking group pictures, Joe Tsai put on sneakers and a shirt and started practicing with UCLA. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer 1:20 After taking group pictures, Joe Tsai put on sneakers and a shirt

Here's the parting gift given to players and coaches (white) as well as to school and conference officials (red) as they left Alibaba. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

UCLA and Georgia Tech get a demonstration of what Alibaba is as Joe Tsai takes a picture of one of the player's shoes and it instantly shows up as an item that can be bought on the site. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer 0:45 UCLA, Georgia Tech get a demonstration of what Alibaba is