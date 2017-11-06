Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, who last season won the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year honors, will miss three to four weeks after breaking a bone in his left pinky finger during a practice this weekend.

Baer will not need surgery, but he will miss at least the first six games of the season, which opens Friday night against Chicago State. The junior led Iowa in rebounding (5.8), steals (1.4), and blocks (1.3), while averaging 7.5 points per game as a sophomore, becoming just the fourth Iowa player to lead the team in both blocks and steals in the same season.

Coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement that Baer had been performing well in the preseason.

"We expect Nicholas to make a full recovery and look forward to him rejoining his teammates on the court soon," McCaffery said.