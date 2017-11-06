Inside Utah Valley's 24 hours of Kentucky and Duke

Head coach Mark Pope explains how his program will benefit from playing elite programs like Duke and Kentucky in the first two days of the season. (1:29)

College basketball's opening weekend may feature just one matchup between ranked teams (No. 24 Texas A&M versus No. 11 West Virginia), but one school is committing what others might deem scheduling self-destruction.

Utah Valley University, picked to finish third in the Western Athletic Conference, embarks Friday on what they're calling the #Toughest24, one of the most grueling 24-hour stretches in any sport.

The Wolverines head to Kentucky's Rupp Arena on Friday to face the fifth-ranked Wildcats (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Then the nation's No. 1 team awaits, as Utah Valley makes a visit to Duke's famed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra).

Utah Valley is the first team in AP poll history (since 1948-49) to begin its season with a pair of road games against AP top-five opponents.

UVU coach Mark Pope will be familiar to Wildcat fans, as he was a member of their 1996 national championship team. Assistant coach Chris Burgess also played two seasons at Duke.

Follow along on the #Toughest24 as a school with no NCAA tournament appearances prepares to face a pair of teams with 96 between them.

Live at Kentucky

The Wolverines take the floor for the second half at Rupp Arena with a nine-point lead. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 0:24 The Wolverines take the floor for the second half at Rupp Arena

Matthew Holland, president at UVU, addresses the team at halftime, with the Wolverines holding a nine-point lead. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:00 Holland, President at UVU, addresses the team at halftime

A look inside The visitor's locker room at Rupp Arena. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 0:16 A look inside The visitor's locker room at Rupp Arena.

The UVU Wolverines arrive at Rupp Arena. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:41 The UVU Wolverines arrive at Rupp Arena.

Arriving at Lexington

The Wolverines left their locker room Thursday morning in Orem, Utah for Provo Airport, where they boarded the first chartered flight in the history of the school's athletic department along with school administrators, boosters and fans.

play 0:48 Utah Valley travels to Lexington Sophomore guard Jake Toolson and the Utah Valley Wolverines fly to Lexington for the team's opener against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

After a nearly three-hour flight, it was off the plane, onto the bus and straight to Kentucky's Rupp Arena, where UVU's players and coaches practiced and familiarized themselves with the historic venue.

The Wolverines practice at Rupp Arena. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 0:28 The Wolverines practice at Rupp Arena.

UVU assistant coach Eric Daniels says it's impossible to simulate Kentucky's size and length in practice. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 0:23 Daniels feels good heading into game against Kentucky

After checking in to the team hotel, the team met with the rest of the travel party at The Kentucky Castle. The restaurant's manager (a Kentucky alumnus) dubbed Pope an official "knight of the castle" and presented him with a ceremonial sword.

play 1:31 UVU dines in Kentucky Coach Mark Pope addresses Wolverine fans and boosters at The Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, one night before the team's challenging two-game stretch begins.

Finally, a late-night film study session awaited the team back at the hotel, where assistant coaches went in-depth on the game plan for Kentucky.

The Wolverines watch film in preparation for Kentucky. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer

What players, coaches are saying

UVU coach Mark Pope explains how playing Kentucky and Duke on consecutive nights came to be and wonders whether it's "the dumbest thing in the history of the world" or a good thing for the Wolverines. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:24 UVU's Pope explains origins of Kentucky, Duke matchups

Utah Valley University center Akolda Manyang discusses the challenge of playing at Kentucky and at Duke on back-to-back nights to open the season. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:43 Manyang discusses challenge of playing at Kentucky and Duke

UVU coach Mark Pope says the Wolverines have scouted Duke but have their singular focus on Friday's game against Kentucky. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:30 Pope on Duke game: 'We never talk about the next team'

UVU assistant coach Chris Burgess says he keeps in touch with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and looks forward to seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:30 Burgess shares Coach K connection

Kentucky coach John Calipari has this to say about UVU at today's media session: " This team that Mark's (Pope) put together, I've watched tape, they're pretty good now. They're one of the oldest teams in the country and guess what they're playing? Probably the youngest team in the country." Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer

UVU coach Mark Pope says he's always wanted to return to Kentucky, where he won a national title as a player in 1996. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:35 Pope delves into Kentucky background