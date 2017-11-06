Inside Utah Valley's preparation for 24 hours of Kentucky and Duke

OREM, Utah -- College basketball's opening weekend may feature just one matchup between ranked teams (No. 24 Texas A&M versus No. 11 West Virginia), but one school is committing what others might deem scheduling self-destruction.
Utah Valley University, picked to finish third in the Western Athletic Conference, embarks Friday on what they're calling the #Toughest24, one of the most grueling 24-hour stretches in any sport.
The Wolverines head to Kentucky's Rupp Arena on Friday to face the fifth-ranked Wildcats (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Then the nation's No. 1 team awaits, as Utah Valley makes a visit to Duke's famed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra).
Utah Valley is the first team in AP poll history (since 1948-49) to begin its season with a pair of road games against AP top-five opponents.
UVU coach Mark Pope will be familiar to Wildcat fans, as he was a member of their 1996 national championship team. Assistant coach Chris Burgess also played two seasons at Duke.
Follow along on the #Toughest24 as a school with no NCAA tournament appearances prepares to face a pair of teams with 96 between them.
What players, coaches are saying
UVU coach Mark Pope explains how playing Kentucky and Duke on consecutive nights came to be and wonders whether it's "the dumbest thing in the history of the world" or a good thing for the Wolverines.
Utah Valley University center Akolda Manyang discusses the challenge of playing at Kentucky and at Duke on back-to-back nights to open the season.
UVU coach Mark Pope says the Wolverines have scouted Duke but have their singular focus on Friday's game against Kentucky.
UVU assistant coach Chris Burgess says he keeps in touch with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and looks forward to seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Kentucky coach John Calipari has this to say about UVU at today's media session: " This team that Mark's (Pope) put together, I've watched tape, they're pretty good now. They're one of the oldest teams in the country and guess what they're playing? Probably the youngest team in the country."
UVU coach Mark Pope says he's always wanted to return to Kentucky, where he won a national title as a player in 1996.
UVU guard Jake Toolson says the Wolverines have the ability to be competitive with Kentucky and Duke.