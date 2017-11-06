Inside Utah Valley's preparation for 24 hours of Kentucky and Duke

Head coach Mark Pope explains how his program will benefit from playing elite programs like Duke and Kentucky in the first two days of the season. (1:29)

OREM, Utah -- College basketball's opening weekend may feature just one matchup between ranked teams (No. 24 Texas A&M versus No. 11 West Virginia), but one school is committing what others might deem scheduling self-destruction.

Utah Valley University, picked to finish third in the Western Athletic Conference, embarks Friday on what they're calling the #Toughest24, one of the most grueling 24-hour stretches in any sport.

The Wolverines head to Kentucky's Rupp Arena on Friday to face the fifth-ranked Wildcats (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Then the nation's No. 1 team awaits, as Utah Valley makes a visit to Duke's famed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra).

Utah Valley is the first team in AP poll history (since 1948-49) to begin its season with a pair of road games against AP top-five opponents.

UVU coach Mark Pope will be familiar to Wildcat fans, as he was a member of their 1996 national championship team. Assistant coach Chris Burgess also played two seasons at Duke.

Follow along on the #Toughest24 as a school with no NCAA tournament appearances prepares to face a pair of teams with 96 between them.

What players, coaches are saying

UVU coach Mark Pope explains how playing Kentucky and Duke on consecutive nights came to be and wonders whether it's "the dumbest thing in the history of the world" or a good thing for the Wolverines. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:24 UVU's Pope explains origins of Kentucky, Duke matchups

Utah Valley University center Akolda Manyang discusses the challenge of playing at Kentucky and at Duke on back-to-back nights to open the season. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:43 Manyang discusses challenge of playing at Kentucky and Duke

UVU coach Mark Pope says the Wolverines have scouted Duke but have their singular focus on Friday's game against Kentucky. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:30 Pope on Duke game: 'We never talk about the next team'

UVU assistant coach Chris Burgess says he keeps in touch with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and looks forward to seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:30 Burgess shares Coach K connection

Kentucky coach John Calipari has this to say about UVU at today's media session: " This team that Mark's (Pope) put together, I've watched tape, they're pretty good now. They're one of the oldest teams in the country and guess what they're playing? Probably the youngest team in the country." Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer

UVU coach Mark Pope says he's always wanted to return to Kentucky, where he won a national title as a player in 1996. Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer 1:35 Pope delves into Kentucky background