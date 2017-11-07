Alabama's highly touted freshman Collin Sexton has been held out of Monday night's exhibition game after failing to have his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA.

"We don't have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Colin's timely reinstatement," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "While we are disappointed, the right decision was to err on the side of caution for tonight's exhibition game."

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Georgia native was the No. 7 player in ESPN 100 and was slated to be the top offensive option for Avery Johnson and the Crimson Tide -- who also landed John Petty (ESPN, No. 22) and were picked to finish fourth in the recent SEC preseason poll.

Alabama recently had one of its associate athletic directors, Kobie Baker, resign after the school questioned him about being linked to the recent FBI probe in which 10 people -- including four assistant coaches -- were arrested from four Power 5 conference universities. Baker oversaw all areas of Alabama's basketball administration and served as the liaison for men's basketball to the SEC office, compliance services and student-athlete support services.