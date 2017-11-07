        <
          Alabama forward Braxton Key to have surgery for torn meniscus

          Alabama forward Braxton Key will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday, head coach Avery Johnson told reporters Monday night.

          Key's recovery timeline will be determined following the surgery.

          Key, who was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team last season, averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds last season.

          Johnson's announcement came hours after the school said it was holding out star freshman Collin Sexton, whose eligibility is being questioned by the NCAA.

          Returning starter Riley Norris (9.0 PPG) is also out with a hip injury.

          Alabama opens its season on Friday against Memphis.

