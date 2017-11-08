Explaining now how the NCAA tournament bracket will look in March

The intricacies of bracket-building do not always reveal themselves in November. Every season is different, with a new set of tournament sites and host schools or conference conflicts dictating a fair amount of the "who-goes-where" drama on Selection Sunday.

Editor's Picks Bracketology: First look at the season ahead It's never too early to start looking toward March. So with the open of the season hours away, Joe Lunardi runs through the field. The No. 1 seeds won't be a surprise. But that doesn't mean there aren't a few eye-openers on those lines.

In the meantime, the combination of presumptive top teams and available cities makes certain outcomes more obvious than others. With that, here are the annual preseason predictions: