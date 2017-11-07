A federal grand jury in New York has indicted Auburn men's basketball assistant coach Chuck Person and ex-NBA referee Rashan Michel on multiple federal charges, according to court documents obtained by ESPN on Tuesday.

Person and Michel, who owns an Atlanta clothier, were among the 10 men arrested in late September as part of the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the other men arrested in the probe, including Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson and USC's Tony Bland, are expected to be indicted as early as Wednesday.

In September, the FBI also arrested James Gatto, director of global sports marketing for Adidas; Merl Code, another Adidas employee; Christian Dawkins, a former NBA agent who was recently fired from ASM Sports; Munish Sood, a financial adviser; and Jonathan Brad Augustine, president of The League Initiative and program director of the Adidas-sponsored 1 Family AAU program in Florida.

According to the indictment, Person, Michel and the others "participated in a scheme whereby bribes were solicited from and paid by a financial advisor and business manager to Person ... and such bribe payments were facilitated by Michel. In exchange for the bribes, Person agreed to exert, and did exert, his influence over student-athletes under his control to retain the services of the bribe-payors once the athletes eventually entered the National Basketball Association."

Person and Michel are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and Travel Act conspiracy. Person also is charged with solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization.

Person was arrested on Sept. 26, then arraigned Oct. 10 and released on $100,00 bond. Auburn officials suspended Person, the school's all-time leading scorer and Bruce Pearl's associate head coach, without pay on the day he was arrested.

A federal complaint released on Sept. 26 alleged that Person received $91,500 in bribes from Michel and others, and that Person allegedly gave $18,500 to the parents of two previously unidentified players.

Auburn announced last week that it was keeping basketball players Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley out of games indefinitely in an attempt to "avoid any potential eligibility issues."

The FBI conducted an elaborate undercover operation, starting in 2015, and managed to keep it a secret. The NCAA wasn't made aware of the investigation until Person and the others were arrested in September. Using wiretaps, surveillance video, undercover agents and cooperating witnesses, the FBI was able to document coaches accepting bribes to steer their players to certain financial advisers and/or business managers. In other cases, high-ranking Adidas employees worked with others to pay prospective student-athletes' families to ensure the players signed with Adidas-sponsored schools and then signed with Adidas once they turned pro, the complaint alleges.

Louis Martin "Marty" Blazer III, a former Pittsburgh financial adviser who was accused of stealing $2.35 million from five clients by the Securities and Exchange Commission, was the cooperating witness who helped the FBI in its investigation of the basketball coaches and other defendants, according to U.S. Department of Justice documents obtained by ESPN.