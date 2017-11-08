Jeff Goodman reports on the near 20 police officers that entered UCLA's team hotel Tuesday to question LiAngelo Ball and two other players after reports of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store next to their hotel. (1:41)

SHANGHAI -- Three UCLA men's basketball players -- including LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball -- were released on bail early Wednesday morning in Hangzhou, China, after being arrested for shoplifting Tuesday afternoon, just days before Friday's season-opening game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai, a source told ESPN.

The three players, a group that also included freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were questioned about stealing from a Louis Vuitton store located next to the team's hotel in Hangzhou, where the Bruins had been staying before leaving for Shanghai on Wednesday.

"The players were treated with the utmost respect, kindness and professionalism at all times by the Hangzhou police," the source, who had firsthand knowledge of the release, told ESPN. "The players questioned were respectful at all times. None of this was confrontational."

The police arrived early Tuesday morning at the Hyatt Regency in Hangzhou, where both UCLA and Georgia Tech were staying, and questioned three players from both teams. Team representatives and translators were with the players during that time, according to a source.

Afterward, Ball, Riley and Hill were taken to the police station in Hangzhou, where they were kept for a number of hours. UCLA representatives, including Steve Alford, were at the police station for the duration of their time there. The players were released around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and were staying at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou along with a UCLA representative, according to a source.

Alford rejoined the rest of UCLA's team in Shanghai on Wednesday morning after the players were released. UCLA went through practice Wednesday before visiting Shanghai Disneyland.

Ball, Riley and Hill are being required by Hangzhou police to remain at their hotel until the legal process is over, which could take days, weeks or even months.

"We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," UCLA said in a statement. "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference was directing specifics about what transpired to UCLA.

"We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is about," Scott said. "Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

LaVar Ball; his wife, Tina; and LaMelo Ball were having breakfast with the UCLA team in Shanghai on Wednesday morning. LaVar was expected to address the media from his hotel suite Wednesday morning in Shanghai, but he said he was advised by counsel not to speak "due to the legal nature of the matter."

As he was leaving the hotel later Wednesday, LaVar said: "I'm going to wait until I get some more intel on what's going on, and then I can tell you what's up."

Asked if he was worried about LiAngelo, LaVar said, "He'll be fine. He'll be fine. Everybody making it a big deal; it ain't that big of a deal."

LaVar later released a statement about LiAngelo's shoplifting allegations: "It is a very unfortunate situation that the Ball family and UCLA has to deal with at this particular time. We will comment shortly."