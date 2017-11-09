STORRS, Conn. -- UConn guard Jalen Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he left the scene of a crash involving a scooter he was operating.

Police say the 21-year-old junior was among four men who were racing their scooters on campus Wednesday night when the one Adams was operating hit the back of another. Police say Adams left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of another.

No injuries were reported. Police say they located Adams, the other men and the three other scooters at a local business.

Adams was charged with evading responsibility and released after posting a $500 bond.

Messages seeking comment were left with the basketball program. Adams averaged more than 14 points a game for the Huskies last season. The team opens the season Friday against Colgate.