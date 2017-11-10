Alabama freshman Collin Sexton will miss Friday night's season opener against Memphis as part of a one-game NCAA suspension.

The school announced that the highly touted guard will serve the suspension, and miss the team's game against the Tigers in Annapolis, Maryland, but will be eligible Tuesday in the home opener against Lipscomb.

"Collin Sexton will sit out of Friday's season opener against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement released Thursday night. "He will be eligible for competition in the team's home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb. We appreciate the NCAA's efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility."

Sexton was held out of Monday night's exhibition contest against Alabama-Huntsville after the NCAA didn't reinstate his eligibility. According to sources, Sexton was the unnamed player identified in a federal complaint against Auburn coach Chuck Person and former NBA referee Rashan Michel.

According to the federal complaint, former Alabama associate athletic director Kobie Baker accepted bribes from Michel and a cooperating witness to influence Crimson Tide players to sign with a financial adviser once they turned pro. The indictment alleges that the unidentified player's father also met with Michel and Baker in Atlanta.

Sexton, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound Georgia native, was the No. 7 player in ESPN 100. He was slated to be the top offensive option for coach Avery Johnson and the Crimson Tide, who also landed John Petty (ESPN, No. 22) and were picked to finish fourth in the recent SEC preseason poll.