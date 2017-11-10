Arizona has suspended assistant coach Mark Phelps and senior forward Keanu Pinder for a violation of NCAA rules, the school announced on Friday.

The school did not specify the violations, but did say it was unrelated to the ongoing federal investigation.

Phelps, who joined Sean Miller's staff in 2015, was suspended without pay for five days, including Friday's game against Northern Arizona and Sunday's game against UMBC.

Pinder will sit out tonight's game, but return for Sunday's game. He averaged 2.2 points last season.

Arizona is already down one assistant coach, as Emanuel "Book" Richardson was fired following his arrest as part of the FBI investigation in late September. Richardson allegedly accepted more than $20,000 from financial advisors Martin Blazer and Munish Sood.