Stanford freshman Kezie Okpala has been ruled ineligible because of an academics issue, but it's not clear how much time the forward will miss.

Okpala, a 6-foot-8 small forward, was ranked No. 44 in the ESPN 100 for 2017.

"In the fall of my senior year of high school, I was admitted to Stanford under the condition that I maintain certain grades in my courses my senior year," Okpala said in statement statement Friday. "My schedule, which included three advanced placement courses in the spring of my senior year, was demanding and, unfortunately, I dropped below the threshold my spring semester in my advanced placement calculus course. As such, the Stanford Office of Undergraduate Admissions notified me that they would honor the original decision if I agreed to sit out of competition."

Okpala was the highest-ranked prospect in Jerod Haase's touted recruiting class, a group that also includes ESPN 100 shooting guard Daejon Davis and foreign prospects Oscar Da Silva and Isaac White.

The Cardinal open their season Friday against Cal Poly.