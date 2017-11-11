COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Michael Porter Jr., the projected lottery pick expected to rejuvenate Missouri basketball, missed all but two minutes of the first half of his Tigers debut against Iowa State due to an injury.

Porter sat on the bench with a shirt on over his jersey for the bulk of the half after tweaking a hip injury in the first 10 minutes of the game. He was seen icing the hip.

Coach Cuonzo Martin told ESPN that Porter was held out as a "precaution." He had not yet been ruled out for the second half.

Missouri achieved at Mizzou Arena sellout in anticipation of Porter's debut.