Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is sitting out Monday night's game against Wagner with a left hip injury and remains day to day.

Porter missed all but two minutes of Friday's opener against Iowa State because of the injury.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said after Friday's game that Porter approached him after he submitted the starting lineup to the official scorer and said that his leg ``didn't feel right.'' Martin said he removed Porter at the first opportunity because ``his safety and his health was most important."

Porter scored two points in his brief appearance in the Tigers' 74-59 season-opening victory. Mizzou Arena is sold out for the entire season and amid the excitement over Porter.