          Duke's Grayson Allen, Marvin Bagley III highlight Wooden Award top 50

          1:08 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
          The John R. Wooden Award announced its top 50 on Tuesday, and the themes of the honor's initial collection of candidates are flashy freshmen and experience.

          Duke's Grayson Allen and North Carolina's Joel Berry II anchor a group of 22 seniors on the first list for college basketball's top honor. But standout freshmen Marvin Bagley III of Duke, Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Mohamed Bamba of Texas and Michael Porter Jr. of Missouri -- -projected lottery picks in next summer's NBA draft -- are all strong contenders to win the Wooden Award.

          Miles Bridges, the Michigan State sophomore who returned to East Lansing for a shot at the national title, entered the season with more hype than player on the award's first list.

          Nine players from the ACC earned a mention, too.

          But it's also a diverse list that acknowledges players outside the Power 5 conferences like South Dakota State's Mike Daum, Wichita State's Landry Shamet and SMU's Shake Milton.

          In January, the Wooden Award will unveil a midseason top 25 list, which might feature players who did not make Tuesday's top 50 list.

          John R. Wooden Award top 50

          Jaylen Adams, Senior, St. Bonaventure
          Deng Adel, Junior, Louisville
          Rawle Alkins, Sophomore, Arizona
          Grayson Allen, Senior, Duke
          KeVaughn Allen, Junior, Florida
          Deandre Ayton, Freshman, Arizona
          Marvin Bagley III, Freshman, Duke
          Mohamed Bamba, Freshman, Texas
          Joel Berry II, Senior, North Carolina
          Trevon Bluiett, Senior, Xavier
          Miles Bridges, Sophomore, Michigan State
          Bruce Brown Jr., Sophomore, Miami
          Jalen Brunson, Junior, Villanova
          Jeffrey Carroll, Senior, Oklahoma State
          Jevon Carter, Senior, West Virginia
          Bonzie Colson, Senior, Notre Dame
          Mike Daum, Junior, South Dakota State
          Angel Delgado, Senior, Seton Hall
          Hamidou Diallo, Freshman, Kentucky
          Trevon Duval, Freshman, Duke
          Vincent Edwards, Senior, Purdue
          Jacob Evans, Junior, Cincinnati
          Matt Farrell, Senior, Notre Dame
          Marcus Foster, Senior, Creighton
          Devonte' Graham, Senior, Kansas
          Rob Gray, Senior, Houston
          Ethan Happ, Junior, Wisconsin
          Aaron Holiday, Junior, UCLA
          Chandler Hutchison, Senior, Boise State
          Jaren Jackson Jr., Freshman, Michigan State
          Kevin Knox, Freshman, Kentucky
          Ben Lammers, Senior, Georgia Tech
          Jock Landale, Senior, Saint Mary's
          Kelan Martin, Senior, Butler
          Nate Mason, Senior, Minnesota
          Yante Maten, Senior, Georgia
          Bryant McIntosh, Senior, Northwestern
          Jordan McLaughlin, Senior, USC
          Chimezie Metu, Junior, USC
          Shake Milton, Junior, SMU
          Malik Newman, Sophomore, Kansas
          Michael Porter Jr., Freshman, Missouri
          Collin Sexton, Freshman, Alabama
          Landry Shamet, Sophomore, Wichita State
          Reid Travis, Junior, Stanford
          Allonzo Trier, Junior, Arizona
          Moritz Wagner, Junior, Michigan
          Robert Williams, Sophomore, Texas A&M
          Johnathan Williams, Senior, Gonzaga
          Trae Young, Freshman, Oklahoma

