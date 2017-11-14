The NCAA announced Tuesday that it has reconsidered and granted NC State's transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately.

Beverly will play Tuesday night against Bryant, the school said.

The NCAA had twice denied his request for a waiver. Beverly attended summer school at Ohio State this past summer and then transferred to NC State after former Buckeyes coach Thad Matta was fired in early June.

Last week, Beverly retained an attorney, and the school resubmitted the waiver to play this season.

"Braxton is a young man who has been severely penalized through no fault of his own," Beverly's lawyer, Scott Tompsett, wrote in a statement. "He did what he was told to do and enrolled briefly at Ohio State last summer, then made an understandable decision to transfer to NC State after Coach Matta was let go. He should not have to sit out his freshman year for doing nothing more than attending summer school to get a head start on his academics."

In a personal essay posted to Twitter on Monday, Beverly said, "I want to play in games. I can't wait to put on an NC State uniform and play in front of our fans. And I really want to do it this season."

Beverly is a 6-foot guard from Kentucky who attended Hargrave Military Academy -- the prep school NC State coach Kevin Keatts led from 1999 to 2001, and also from 2003 to 2011. Wolfpack assistant A.W. Hamilton coached Beverly last season at Hargrave.