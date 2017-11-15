Marvin Bagley III gets hit in the eye by his own teammate when coming down after a rebound. Bagley is ruled out the rest of the game. (0:53)

CHICAGO -- Duke's highly touted freshman forward Marvin Bagley III left Tuesday's game against Michigan State midway through the first half after being poked in the right eye and was being held out for the remainder of the contest.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Bagley, who headed into the game averaging 24.5 points and 10 rebounds in his first two collegiate games, left for the locker room after scoring four points and grabbing six rebounds in 10 minutes.

He was poked in the right eye by teammate Javin DeLaurier. Duke was leading 19-12 at the time Bagley left the game.

Bagley went to the locker room and didn't return for the remainder of the first half. He sat on the bench in the second half, with his right eye nearly closed.

Bagley is considered by NBA executives as one of the players in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft.