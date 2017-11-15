CHICAGO -- Kansas freshman forward Billy Preston will sit out Tuesday night's game against Kentucky after being involved in a car accident and will continue to sit until a review is complete.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self suspended Preston just minutes before Friday's season opener against Tennessee State, after he learned Preston broke curfew and also missed a class the morning of the game.

"On Saturday, Billy was involved in a single-vehicle incident on-campus," Self said in a statement released just before Tuesday night's game. "There were no injuries but Billy's car sustained damage. After I learned about the incident, I reported it to our administration. The administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle, we decided to hold him out of tonight's game and will continue to do that until the review is complete."

Preston was ranked No. 18 in the 2017 ESPN 100 and was expected to be a key contributor to a team that is lacking in frontcourt depth.

"Billy was informed right before our pre-game meal," Self said. "Needless to say he was disappointed and crushed. He was very excited to make his KU debut. We hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible."