Highly touted Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., will miss his second consecutive game Thursday due to a leg injury.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, considered the possible No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA draft, was injured two minutes into the season-opening rout over Iowa State. He had two points and two rebounds in two minutes before leaving the contest.

Porter didn't play against Wagner on Monday night, and also wasn't on the bench the entire game. A school spokesman told ESPN he was in the trainer's room, watching the game and icing his leg.

The Tigers (2-0) play at Utah on Thursday night.