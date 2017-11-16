        <
        >

          Michael Porter Jr. to sit out vs. Utah with leg injury

          11:54 AM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
            Close
            • Joined ESPN as a college basketball Insider in June 2013
            • Previously wrote for CBSSports.com and FOXSports.com
            Follow on Twitter

          Highly touted Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., will miss his second consecutive game Thursday due to a leg injury.

          The 6-foot-10 Porter, considered the possible No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA draft, was injured two minutes into the season-opening rout over Iowa State. He had two points and two rebounds in two minutes before leaving the contest.

          Porter didn't play against Wagner on Monday night, and also wasn't on the bench the entire game. A school spokesman told ESPN he was in the trainer's room, watching the game and icing his leg.

          The Tigers (2-0) play at Utah on Thursday night.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.