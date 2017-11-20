Michigan States Miles Bridges left the court after appearing to roll his ankle while driving to the basket against Stony Brook. (1:00)

Michigan State star Miles Bridges is listed as "day to day" after suffering an ankle sprain in his team's 93-71 win over Stony Brook on Sunday, making his availability for this week's PK80 uncertain, per team spokesman Matt Larson.

Bridges, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds, appeared to step on the foot of Stony Brook's Michael Almonacy as he drove to the rim in the second half. With 8:32 to play in the game, the sophomore fell to the ground, holding his left ankle, as the Breslin Center crowd fell silent at the sight of the preseason All-American writhing in pain. Bridges then limped off the floor and eventually returned to the locker room for further evaluation.

Bridges, a projected lottery pick after a stellar freshman season, returned to East Lansing to compete for Big Ten and national championships. His decision to come back for his sophomore season made Michigan State the Big Ten's preseason favorite.

Michigan State will open the PK80 in Portland, Oregon, a celebration for Nike founder Phil Knight's 80th birthday, with a matchup against DePaul on Thursday. The Spartans could face North Carolina in one of the event's two championship games on Sunday.