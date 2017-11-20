Duke proved on a national stage at the Champions Classic last week why so many voters had the Blue Devils atop their AP Top 25 ballot before the season began.

Editor's Picks Power Rankings: Long live the Big East The argument will go on all season: Which conference is the best? For now, a week into the season, the Big East is proving once again it is a beast.

Now, even more voters have them there.

The Blue Devils, who beat then-No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in Chicago, pulled in 54 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday. That was an increase of 20 first-place votes over the first regular-season poll released last week.

Arizona was the only other team to receive a No. 1 nod, getting 11 first-place votes and taking the Spartans' place at No. 2. Kansas moved up to third after topping then-No. 7 Kentucky in the other game at the Champions Classic, while Michigan State and Villanova rounded out the top five.