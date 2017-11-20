Missouri freshman forward Michael Porter Jr. will miss his third consecutive game on Monday and will see a specialist.

The school declined to comment on the type of specialist to ESPN but released a statement that he will not play against Emporia State on Monday night and that "his status remains unchanged from prior announcements."

Missouri hasn't provided much detail about Porter's injury beyond initially characterizing it as a hip injury.

The 6-foot-10 Porter appeared to injure his hip two minutes into the season opener on Nov. 10 against Iowa State. He wasn't on the bench for the team's home win over Wagner and didn't travel to a loss at Utah.

Porter, who wound up being ranked No. 2 in ESPN's Top 100 after Duke's Marvin Bagley III reclassified into the Class of 2017, is considered a high lottery pick by NBA executives.