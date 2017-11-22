Louisville announced Wednesday that freshman Brian Bowen will not play for the university.

Bowen is not allowed to practice or play for the team. He will remain on scholarship as long as he is at Louisville but could transfer to another school, according to the university.

"Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled," Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said. "He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men's basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period."

Along with the possibility of transferring, Bowen could choose to pursue professional opportunities.

Bowen was suspended indefinitely in late September following the FBI investigation into corruption and bribery in college basketball recruiting. Federal documents allege that Adidas funneled $100,000 to an unnamed player, later identified as Bowen, to sign with Louisville at the request of a Cardinals coach.

The investigation into the Louisville program resulted in the firing of coach Rick Pitino last month.

Earlier this month, Bowen's lawyer told ESPN that the FBI had cleared Bowen.

Bowen, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Saginaw, Michigan, was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 100 for 2017.

Louisville also announced Wednesday that it has terminated the employment of former associate head coach Kenny Johnson, who had been placed on paid administrative leave following the FBI investigation.