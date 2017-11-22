Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie has been suspended indefinitely, multiple sources told ESPN.

The suspension is not related to the FBI's investigation centered on bribery within college basketball or recent NCAA violations that resulted in two Yellow Jackets players being suspended, according to a source. LaBarrie will be paid during the suspension.

A source told ESPN the issue occurred when a highly touted recruit, who did not ultimately choose Georgia Tech, was on campus for an official visit.

Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie was handed a six-game suspension, while teammate Tadric Jackson received a three-game ban for accepting benefits in violation of NCAA rules.

The school turned itself in to the NCAA last month, saying an internal investigation showed Jackson and Okogie received apparel, meals and transportation valued at less than $525 and less than $750, respectively, from a person. While the individual's identity was not revealed, Georgia Tech said the person was not a booster or employed by Georgia Tech.

Okogie and Jackson already missed the Yellow Jackets' season-opening loss to No. 23 UCLA in China and the Nov. 19 game against Bethune Cookman.

Jackson will also miss Wednesday's game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, allowing him to return for a Nov. 24 contest against North Texas.

Okogie must sit out those three games and contests against Northwestern (Nov. 28) and Grambling State (Dec. 1) before he is eligible to return Dec. 3 against Tennessee.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.