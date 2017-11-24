Portland, OREGON -- Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes will miss Thursday's matchup against Stanford in the PK80 tournament due to a violation of team rules, the school announced prior to the game.

Hayes is averaging 6.3 PPG and 4.7 RPG. At 6-9, he would have helped the Gators who are facing a Stanford squad that boasts elite power forward Reid Travis.

Denver Parlar, team spokesman, did not identify a specific reason for the suspension.

The Gators, coming off last year's Elite Eight appearance, are expected to compete for the SEC title this season.