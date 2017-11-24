Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tells reporters in his news conference that he misses Miles Bridges, who suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday and didn't play Thursday in the opening round of the PK80 tournament against DePaul. (0:58)

Michigan State star Miles Bridges has made progress and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against UConn in the PK80 Invitational, Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.

Izzo said Bridges, who suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and didn't play Thursday, would be available if it were the NCAA tournament.

"I miss Miles," Izzo said after an opening-round, 73-51 win over DePaul at the tournament in Portland, Oregon. "I told him on the bench, 'If you ever get hurt again, I'm gonna kill ya.'"

Bridges, a projected lottery pick after a stellar freshman season, returned to East Lansing to compete for the Big Ten and national championships.

His decision to come back for his sophomore season made Michigan State the Big Ten's preseason favorite.

Information from ESPN's Myron Medcalf was used in this report.