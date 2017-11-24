Lessons to be learned from PK80 championship games

PORTLAND, Ore. -- We know better.

But that never stops us from treating late-November tilts as if they're the win-or-go-home single elimination battles of the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State, North Carolina, Duke and Florida -- the four combatants in the PK80 tournament's championship games -- won't begin their pursuits of their respective conference titles for another month. Yet, their matchups -- Michigan State vs. North Carolina and Florida vs. Duke (ESPN and ESPN the APP, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET) -- will showcase the strengths and flaws of the powerhouses who will close the show on Sunday.

Those teams also face a series of questions they must answer at some point this season to fulfill their vast potential. Here's a look at what we can learn from Sunday's matchups:

What if Duke's backcourt fails to click against Florida?

During ACC media day, I asked Mike Krzyzewski if this current group is comparable to the 2014-15 crew that won a national title with three stellar freshmen and a critical veteran named Quinn Cook.

Krzyzewski paused before he mentioned the maturity of that group and the stabilizing presence of Tyus Jones, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four that season.

This current team is different. Talented. But different.

Tre Duval has struggled with turnovers the past two games, and the Duke backcourt has struggled to get in a rhythm. How Duval and the Blue Devils play against Florida's potent backcourt will be a key to the game. Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire

Tre Duval is an explosive guard who defends like a Tasmanian devil and drives to the rim without fear. But his struggles with ballhandling (11 turnovers in the past two games) prompted Krzyzewski to turn to Grayson Allen as point guard in stretches as the Blue Devils struggled with a strong Texas squad in a double-overtime win on Friday.

Duke's early chemistry challenges with its imposing backcourt begin with the young Duval, who is wrestling with his role as a point guard. He is clearly more comfortable as a combo who can attack as much he distributes. Plus, Allen and Gary Trent Jr., also accustomed to controlling the rock, have been cold in Portland.

But a lack of flow has contributed to the starting backcourt's collective 22-for-63 clip from the field in the tournament. Florida, meanwhile, has collected 32 3-pointers in two PK80 games. The Gators have the most potent backcourt in the field to date.

Duke's guards must defend and match that firepower to lead their squad to a win.

What happens if Florida cools off against Duke?

In their double-overtime thriller against Florida, Gonzaga recorded 1.17 points per possession, made 58 percent of its shots inside the arc and recorded 105 points.

And that wasn't enough to stop the Gators.

Mike White's Gators are 32-for-58 from the 3-point line through two games of the PK80. That's ridiculous and probably unsustainable.

But Florida has made 47 percent of its shots from beyond the arc this season. And if that persists, a shaky Duke defense could become the third crew to surrender 100-plus points to Florida in the PK80.

For everything that small-ball lineup gives White, however, it's also risky. If the Gators fall back to earth against the Blue Devils, they'll have to search for shots in the paint against a Duke frontcourt anchored by Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr. and Marques Bolden.

But Jalen Hudson, Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen and Egor Koulechov proved they're capable of adjusting when they had to attack Gonzaga's bigs and get to the free line to win Friday's game. What makes Florida so versatile and dangerous is the size in its "small-ball" lineup. Koulechov is a legit 6-foot-5. Hudson is 6-6. Freshman Deaundrae Ballard is 6-5, too.

Their 3-point shooting has been the focus. They have options on the perimeter.

But Florida also has the personnel to battle Duke inside the arc even if they're not a can't-miss team from the 3-point line on Sunday.

How will Luke Maye handle Michigan State's length?

Last year, North Carolina relied on its size. The Tar Heels were the nation's top offensive rebounding team, a trait that literally saved them in the final seconds against Oregon in the Final Four.

Then, Tony Bradley, Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks all left, leaving Maye to play a significant role inside for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's Luke Maye is averaging 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds a game, but he's yet to face a team with the length of Michigan State. How he fares against the Spartans -- and how the Tar Heels react if he struggles -- will be worth watching. Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Although he's 6-8, Maye is more of a hybrid forward. He's averaging 21.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game, while shooting an uncanny 53 percent from beyond the arc.

But UNC's most productive player has racked up those numbers against opponents that lack the length Michigan State will boast on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (6-11), Nick Ward (6-8), Miles Bridges (6-7), Gavin Schilling (6-9), Xavier Tillman (6-8) and Ben Carter (6-9) will all work to chase Maye off the perimeter and challenge him on the other end. Michigan State can throw a multitude of big bodies at Maye, the first time he'll face that relentless pressure as UNC's star.

Per hooplens.com, the Tar Heels have made 39.1 percent of their 3-pointers with Maye on the floor and just 33.3 percent when he's been on the bench.

How he fares in this battle with Michigan State's frontcourt will play a significant factor in the outcome of Sunday's game.

Will turnovers cost Michigan State against North Carolina?

Michigan State coasted by DePaul and Connecticut, stomping both opponents by 20 points or more in the first two rounds of the PK80 tournament.

The Spartans committed turnovers on nearly 22 percent of their possessions against DePaul but slashed that number in half against the Huskies.

Turnovers plagued Michigan State during a season filled with injuries in 2016-17, when they committed turnovers on more than one-fifth of their possessions, No. 304 in the country, per KenPom.com. Those errors could hold the talented Spartans back on Sunday and beyond.

During a Champions Classic loss to Duke in Chicago two weeks ago, the Spartans committed 17 turnovers. With 12:27 remaining in that game, Duke and Michigan State were tied, 56-56. But the Spartans committed seven turnovers down the stretch and lost by seven.

And now they'll face an elite North Carolina team -- shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc -- that will capitalize off those mistakes on Sunday.

Michigan State can handle any opponent in the country, but Tom Izzo will need his squad to play with poise throughout Sunday's championship game.