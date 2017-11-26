Wake Forest signed coach Danny Manning to a contract extension, athletic director Ron Wellman announced Saturday night.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that Manning signed a six-year extension that puts him under contract through 2024-25.

"Danny is attracting highly-rated and quality young men to our program and he has proven his ability to develop that talent," Wellman said in a statement. "Our program will continue to improve and we will realize the lofty goals that we have for the program."

Wake Forest has stumbled to a 1-4 start this season after John Collins left for the NBA draft and was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 19th overall pick.

Last season, Manning led the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 with Collins averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Manning, 51, is 44-57 overall at Wake Forest. The former Kansas star, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Clippers in the 1988 draft, began his coaching career at Tulsa, where he went 38-29 and led the Golden Hurricane to an NCAA tournament berth in 2013-14.