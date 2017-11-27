Picking every game in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Seemingly every major conference has taken part in a league vs. league challenge over the past several years, with some (Big 12/SEC Challenge, Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge) faring better than others (SEC-Big East Challenge, Big 12/Pac-10 Hardwood Series). But since its inception in 1999, the headliner is still the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The four-day, 14-game series begins on Monday -- but the battle for league supremacy really started back at the Champions Classic, when ACC favorite Duke beat Big Ten favorite Michigan State, giving the ACC momentum to start the season. Since then, the ACC has had some impressive exempt event performances, while the Big Ten is generally looking for consistency.

The ACC won last season for the first time since 2008, after winning the first 10 Challenges. The Big Ten won five of the next seven seasons, with the two leagues tying in 2012 and 2013.

Pittsburgh, as the 15th team from the ACC, will sit this year out.

MONDAY

Maryland Terrapins at Syracuse Orange (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Syracuse finally begins to test itself after five wins at the Carrier Dome to start the season -- but leading scorer Tyus Battle left last Wednesday's win over Toledo with a back injury. Should he return, the Orange have the firepower to hold serve at home against a Maryland team that has plenty of talent but needs consistency.

Syracuse 72, Maryland 66

Wisconsin Badgers at Virginia Cavaliers (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

This is going to be one of the slowest games we'll see all season -- both teams annually rank in the bottom 10 nationally in pace. Despite impressive metrics, Virginia is quietly flying beneath the radar behind a breakout start from Kyle Guy. Isaiah Wilkins should be able to slow Ethan Happ.

Virginia 60, Wisconsin 51

TUESDAY

Northwestern Wildcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

After a home loss to Creighton and a blowout loss to Texas Tech, Northwestern needs to show last season wasn't a fluke. Georgia Tech won't have Josh Okogie back yet, which could hinder the Yellow Jackets offensively. The key for Northwestern could be Scottie Lindsey -- he shot 8-for-22 in the two losses this season.

Northwestern 73, Georgia Tech 71

Florida State Seminoles at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Rutgers is off to an impressive 6-0 start, and now the real tests start: home vs. Florida State, at Minnesota, home vs. Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights defend and rebound, but Florida State has the size to compete on the glass and will make things very difficult for Rutgers on the offensive end.

Florida State 77, Rutgers 67

Louisville Cardinals at Purdue Boilermakers (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Both teams have plenty of questions right now. Purdue dominated Arizona on Friday but also suffered losses to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Louisville has experience and talent but hasn't been truly tested yet. Both teams have size, but Purdue gets the edge with its shooting.

Purdue 71, Louisville 68

Illinois Fighting Illini at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons are struggling to start the season, losing four of their first six games -- while Brad Underwood has won his first six games in Champaign. For Wake Forest to right the ship, Bryant Crawford needs to take care of the ball, which isn't always easy against Illinois' pressure.

Wake Forest 85, Illinois 78

Iowa Hawkeyes at Virginia Tech Hokies (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

It will be interesting to see how Iowa responds in a tough environment, as the Hawkeyes lost last week to Louisiana Lafayette and South Dakota State in the Cayman Islands. Virginia Tech has the look of an NCAA tournament team and is flush with offensive weapons; Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of the best freshmen in the country.

Virginia Tech 83, Iowa 72

WEDNESDAY

Penn State Nittany Lions at NC State Wolfpack (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Kevin Keatts has a tough task on his hand in Raleigh, yet last week's win over Arizona provides some optimism. Is this the year the talented youth at Penn State take the next step? Tony Carr is off to a terrific start, but the Wolfpack's pressure will look to disrupt him.

NC State 82, Penn State 81

Clemson Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

It could be a difficult year for both programs, although there have been some signs of promise early. This game will likely be a bit of a relief for Chris Holtmann, after facing his former Butler team on Sunday in the PK80. Keita Bates-Diop will be the difference for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State 74, Clemson 72

Michigan Wolverines at North Carolina Tar Heels (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

North Carolina has overcome its personnel losses from last season quicker than expected, with Luke Maye becoming a legitimate go-to option and Kenny Williams providing perimeter shooting. Michigan will look to slow the pace like it did against VCU -- but the Tar Heels are a different animal.

North Carolina 80, Michigan 71

Boston College Eagles at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Both teams have struggled somewhat in the first few weeks of the season, and that's likely to continue all season. Boston College hasn't won a true road game since beating Virginia Tech in March 2015. That streak ends on Wednesday.

Boston College 70, Nebraska 68

Miami Hurricanes at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Perhaps the best matchup of the Challenge this season. Both teams have legitimate arguments to be top-10 teams right now -- as long as Minnesota doesn't have to play against three-man Alabama the rest of the season. The Gophers get the edge in this one with the inside play of Jordan Murphy and Reggie Lynch.

Minnesota 73, Miami 70

Duke Blue Devils at Indiana Hoosiers (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

This is a tough spot for Archie Miller's Challenge debut -- against the most talented team in the country. It's going to take at least a year for the Hoosiers to turn it around, but can they make Duke sweat in Bloomington? They'll have to make shots from the perimeter against the zone.

Duke 86, Indiana 72

THURSDAY

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan State Spartans (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

This game got a lot more interesting after Notre Dame came back to beat Wichita State and win the Maui Invitational last week. Michigan State will use Jaren Jackson and its plethora of big men to handle Bonzie Colson, but maybe we'll get a few possessions of two All-Americans -- Colson and Miles Bridges -- going head to head.

Michigan State 71, Notre Dame 66

FINAL SCORE: ACC 9, Big Ten 5